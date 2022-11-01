Big E to introduce NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 on Sunday

WWE Superstar Big E is primed to pump up NASCAR fans attending the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway announced today that Big E will introduce the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 drivers live on NBC prior to the season finale on Sunday, Nov. 6. He’ll bring an already excited crowd to its feet with his unique brand of bombast and bravado.

“Big E’s involvement makes an already great day even greater,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “His energy and enthusiasm will electrify fans who can’t wait to cheer on their favorite drivers vying for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”

As the WWE touts, the word “Big” almost feels like an understatement when talking about Big E, but how else do you describe a tank of a man who can deadlift a car? Long before he was chanting “New Day Rocks” with his New Day brethren and winning WWE championships, Big E used his herculean strength as an advantage to win state championships in high school wrestling and punish quarterbacks on the defensive line for the University of Iowa.

Big E drove the pace car for the DAYTONA 500 earlier this year, and now he’s coming to Phoenix Raceway to “Go Big” once again – this time with his powerful voice!

“I’m going to bring it,” Big E said. “I know the energy and strength it takes to win championships, and so my introduction of the four drivers vying for the Bill France Cup will match their intensity. May the best driver win!”

Grandstand seats for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race sold out in May, but a limited number of FanShield Infield Experience passes remain available with the purchase of an admission to the Busch Light Lounge. Fans with FanShield Infield Experience access will not only be able to see Big E’s intro up close and personal, they’ll also be treated to a full concert by country music superstar Jon Pardi and other festive surprises.

NASCAR championship Weekend begins Friday, Nov. 4, with a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series West and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race is Saturday, Nov. 5, along with Busch Light Pole Award Qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now at www.phoenixraceway.com while supplies last!

Phoenix Raceway PR