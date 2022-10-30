Martinsville Speedway is a Complete Sellout of the Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway announces a complete sellout for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. As part of the track’s 75th anniversary season, the Xfinity 500 is sold out in the grandstands, suites, camping and pre-race experience. Premium hospitality experiences in The Brake Pad and SkyDeck are also sold out. This is the first Xfinity 500 sellout since 2006.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are proud to share that our loyal fans have sold out the Xfinity 500,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “We are overwhelmingly grateful for race fans coming out to support the NASCAR Playoffs at Martinsville Speedway. As one of the most competitive races and tracks on the Cup Series schedule, the fireworks on and off the track will be on display before a capacity crowd today.”

The Xfinity 500 sellout marks the eighth Cup Series sellout this season. Other 2022 sellouts include The DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and Cup Series races at Watkins-Glen International, Worldwide Technology Raceway, and Phoenix Raceway’s spring Cup Series race and next weekend’s Cup Series Championship race.

The green flag for the penultimate race of the Cup Series Playoffs in the Xfinity 500 waves today at 2:08 p.m. The race will be broadcast on NBC, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Radio.

Martinsville Speedway PR