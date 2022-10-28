New Verizon Wi-FI Connectivity for Fans at Martinsville Speedway

As part of Martinsville Speedway’s 75th anniversary season, the track announced new Wi-Fi connectivity, provided by Verizon, has been implemented across the racetrack to enhance the at-track experience for race fans throughout race weekend.

In partnership with Verizon, the Official At-Track Wi-Fi Partner of 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks (which includes Martinsville Speedway), as well as the Official Wireless Telecommunications and 5G Mobility Partner of NASCAR, the track has upgraded its in-venue wireless communications service for NASCAR’s penultimate race weekend on Oct. 27-30. Fans will now have more reliable connectivity to share and send photos and videos of races in real-time, stay up to date on their favorite drivers, and connect with fellow fans inside and outside the track.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, Martinsville Speedway continues to modernize and improve the fan experience for the next generation of race fans,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “We are grateful to our valued NASCAR partner in Verizon for enhancing the fan experience for our loyal fans at Martinsville Speedway.”

“NASCAR is such a unique sport, as it’s not just about high-speed, breathtaking moments on the track, it’s a community. Fans get an up-close and personal look at race team operations, they meet drivers and feel part of each race weekend,” said Mike Ruhnke, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Verizon Business. “From an operations standpoint, providing fans with the connectivity they need to share these experiences is vital. The NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway team understands that need for reliable connectivity and this deployment of Verizon’s WiFi network is a key milestone in the ongoing efforts at NASCAR-owned tracks.”

The new Wi-Fi connectivity provided by Verizon covers the racetrack from start to finish, including the Bill France Tower, Richard Petty Tower, West Grandstand, Blue Ridge Tower, Glenn Wood Tower, Clay Earles Tower. Other coverage areas include the SkyDeck in Turns 1-2, Club 47 near Turn 1, Suites 10-22 on the frontstretch and suites 24-31 in Turns 1-2 and the Champions Overlook on the backstretch. There is also improved connectivity in the midway.

It will be easy for fans to connect via the following when at the track:

Network: #Martinsville_GuestWiFi

Select #Martinsville_GuestWiFi from the available networks list in the Wi-Fi settings

After the login screen appears, join the network. Once complete, you are connected.

Martinsville Speedwau PR