All American 400 (Nashville) Weekend Schedule Adjusted To Beat Weather

Event organizers have rescheduled the Sunday, October 30th portion of the US Tank All American 400 to Saturday, October 29th in an effort to avoid the inclement weather on Sunday and complete the 38th US Tank All American 400.

The Saturday, October 29th portion will now include both Pro and Super Late Model features that were originally scheduled for Sunday, October 30th. The Vore’s Compact Touring Series and Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stock Series features that were originally scheduled for Saturday, October 29th will run as scheduled. All features for Saturday will run their original allotted number of laps.

Saturday, October 29th will now have grandstands opening at 1:00pm, qualifying for Super and Pro Late Models at 1:15pm, Opening ceremonies at 2:50pm and racing features beginning at 3:00pm.

The 38th running of the US Tank All American 400 is slated for a record car count with drivers from over 17 states converging on Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Ten features are set to take the green flag for the enormous racing weekend and include the ¼-mile championship on Friday night October 28th and Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks, Vore’s Compact Touring Series, Pro Late Models, and Super Late Models on Saturday, October 29th.

Built in 1904, the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has become a destination race track for short-track fans, located in the middle of America’s destination city, Nashville, Tennessee. The first All American 400 to take place around the high banked five-eighths mile oval was in 1981, won by Butch Lindley. Some other notable winners include Darrell Waltrip, Jeff Purvis, Chase Elliot, and John Hunter Nemecheck.

For more information on the race and to purchase tickets please visit www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

Nashville fairgrounds PR