Drifting Returns to South Boston Speedway Saturday as Speedway Closes Out Its 2022 Schedule

Drifting, a fast-growing form of motorsports, will be featured at South Boston Speedway on Saturday afternoon, October 29, as the speedway closes out its 2022 schedule of spectator events with the SoBo Drifts Powered by Barlow’s Tire event.



Those that enjoy the sounds of high-revving engines, seeing and smelling the tire smoke as it boils up from spinning tires and the action as cars slide through twists and turns will not want to miss this event.



Spectator gates will open at noon and open drifting will begin at 12:30 p.m.



“We are excited about Saturday’s drifting event,” remarked South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “Our first drifting event held in March was a success and the participants and spectators attending that event enjoyed it. We have revised the course, using the infield of the speedway and incorporating a portion of the oval track, making it a faster course that should produce more speed and more action than the previous course we utilized in March. It should be exciting and provide those in the spectator areas a more exciting and up-close experience.”



Saturday’s event-day schedule has pit gates opening at 10 a.m. A drivers meeting is set for 11 a.m. and spectator gates will open at 12 noon.



Spectators will use the Turn 4 gate or backstretch ticket gate to enter the event. Persons attending the event may view the event from the speedway’s trackside tailgating areas and the lawn chair seating area in turns three and four. Individuals are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, as the frontstretch grandstand area will be closed.



Admission is $10 for adults with children ages 12 & under admitted free. Tickets will be sold only on the day of the event.



Refreshments will be available throughout the event at the concession stand located in the third turn area of the speedway. A food truck will be available in the infield area for participants and crew members.



Drifting will begin at 12:30 p.m. A break is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. and a Trunk or Treat for kids will be held on the frontstretch of the oval track during the break.



Drifting will resume at 3:15 p.m. and the event will end at 6 p.m.



Driver passes as well as passes for crew members and non-drivers can be purchased in advance using the Pit Pay app or on the day of the event. Anyone can buy a pit pass.



Drifting has become a popular sport, especially among young people and car enthusiasts. The popularity of drifting took off following the release of the movie “The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift” in 2006. That movie involved car culture and street racing in its background and featured numerous exciting drifting sequences.



For those unfamiliar with the sport of drifting, the driver intentionally oversteers a car’s rear wheels forcing them to lose traction, while maintaining control of the vehicle with the car’s front wheels. Drifting requires precise car control as drivers tackle courses with tight twists and turns.



The latest information about Saturday’s SoBo Drifts Powered by Barlow’s Tire event as well as updated news and additional information can be found on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels.



Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours Monday through Friday.

SBS PR