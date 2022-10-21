Stafford Speedway Championship Video Series Launching October 24th

With the 2022 season in the rearview mirror it’s time to highlight the top finishers in the championship point standings. Beginning October 24th Stafford Speedway will feature daily videos with the top 5 finishers in all 5 weekly divisions as well as interviews with the top Rookies and improved drivers. Videos will be posted on Stafford’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Kyle Rickey and Bonssa Tufa have been hitting the road, heading to race shops across the state to talk with Stafford drivers about the highs and lows of the 2022 season.

"These drivers and teams work their tails off all-year to get to where they are,” explained Stafford announcer and producer Bonssa Tufa. “It's always fun to get a glimpse of how and where the work gets done behind the scenes while hearing the driver's perspective of events and moments that happened throughout the season."

"It has been fun getting to see and hear the full story of each driver’s 2022 season,” continued Stafford announcer Kyle Rickey. “The highs and lows of every Friday night while sitting in their individual garages...seeing the resources they utilize to get them through the summer grind. From the mega shops with 3 or 4 cars to the small single bay garages, we have learned how they make the resources they have available successful each race night and look forward to bringing that story to the fans."

The video series will begin the week of October 24th with daily videos featuring some of the most improved drivers in 2022. The following week race fans will hear from the 5th place finishers in each division, with the 4th, 3rd, and 2nd place finishers in the weeks following. The road to the championship will end with Champions week beginning November 28th. Each day we will feature one champion and highlight their 2022 season.

Stafford Speedway PR