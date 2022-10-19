‘Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway’ to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile

The holiday season will be merry and bright at Dover Motor Speedway as the “Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway” drive-thru event comes to the Monster Mile.

The inaugural Gift of Lights event runs every evening from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, with more than 60 scenes and 3 million lights set up along a 1.5-mile pathway winding through the Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway - the Monster Mile’s largest camping lot during its NASCAR weekends as well as the home of the annual Firefly Music Festival.

Gift of Lights is produced by Winterland, Inc., a holiday services firm headquartered in Marion, Ind., with more than three decades of experience, along with support from partners including Kent County (Del.) Tourism, Grotto Pizza, Dover Behavioral Health Systems, Delaware Tourism, Delaware Office of Highway Safety and Garrison Energy Center.

The tentative schedule for the in-car experience is as follows:

Thanksgiving through Thursday, Dec. 8 Sunday-Thursday: 4:30-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 4:30-10 p.m.



Friday, Dec. 9 through Monday, Dec. 26 All days: 4:30-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 through New Year’s Day Tuesday-Thursday: 4:30-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 4:30-10 p.m. New Year’s Day: 4:30-9 p.m.



Tickets can be purchased online at GiftOfLightsDover.com or upon arrival. No advance reservations are required. Vehicles will enter the display via Persimmon Tree Road and exit on Leipsic Road. Follow area traffic signs for directions and up-to-date messaging.

“We’re very pleased to be able to offer this drive-thru holiday light display to all families in the region,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “Dover Motor Speedway has been the location for magical memories for more than 50 years and the ‘Gift of Lights’ show brings a whole new chapter to that history. We look forward to seeing everyone take part in this event during the holiday season.”

