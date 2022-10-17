El Bandido Yankee Tequila becomes Official Tequila of Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway announced today that El Bandido Yankee Tequila is now the Official Tequila of Phoenix Raceway. As part of this partnership, the El Bandido Yankee Tequila Cantina will make its debut inside the FanShield Infield Experience during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 4-6.

“We’re excited to have El Bandido Yankee Tequila partner with us,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “The El Bandido Yankee Tequila Cantina will only enhance Phoenix Raceway’s immersive, best-in-class fan experience.”

The El Bandido Yankee Tequila Cantina is a prime location inside Phoenix Raceway’s FanShield Infield Experience that provides race fans with an incredible view of the racing action, while also providing shade, comfort and prime food and beverage offerings.

There will certainly be El Bandido Yankee Tequila available at this location, giving race fans a chance to taste a tequila that’s certified 100 percent additive free. The award-winning brand was founded by former NFL player Jim Bob Morris and NHL great Chris Chelios, who partnered to create a tequila “so smooth, it’s criminal” according to the company tagline. Produced under the direction of female master distiller Karina Rojo, El Bandido Yankee Tequila was touted by Rolling Stone as “one of the best tequilas we are drinking right now.”

“As champions are crowned this November in Phoenix, we are excited to bring the Bandido Spirit for fans to celebrate with our award-winning tequila in the El Bandido Yankee Tequila Cantina during this historic race weekend,” Morris said. “We’re proud that fans will not only be able to enjoy our tequila at the Cantina, but also at any concession stand at the track.”

Fans who want to visit the El Bandido Yankee Tequila Cantina during NASCAR Championship Weekend need to act fast. Access requires a ticket to the FanShield Infield Experience, and a limited number of standing-room-only tickets remain for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Grandstand seats remain for the ARCA Menards Series West/NASCAR Camping World Truck Series doubleheader on Friday, Nov. 4, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Saturday, Nov. 5. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now at www.phoenixraceway.com while supplies last.

