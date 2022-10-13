Billboard Award-Winning Artist Natti Natasha to Serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver of Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 23

Natti Natasha, the well-known Billboard award-winning Latin female artist who has taken over popular culture worldwide, will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Sunday, Oct. 23rd Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at picturesque Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Natti will pilot a special pink Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE around the 1.5-mile South Florida track, part of the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” initiative (12th consecutive season, part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month). She will lead the field of NASCAR stars to the green flag in the premier series’ second of three races in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs. Great tickets remain for the anticipated event, which is set for a 2:30 p.m. ET start. Fans are urged to get their tickets now by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or logging onto www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com .

Natti’s sexy appeal and unapologetic delivery, always directs the temperature to rise more than a few degrees whenever she’s around and seems to get hotter in the culture when Natti, who is from Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, kicks off another chapter.

In February 2022, she released a historic collaboration with fellow Dominicans stars El Alfa and Chimbala, creating one of the year’s newest bangers, “Wow BB.” The collaboration represents the union of Dominican culture in all its glory, celebrating the rhythm and energy that can only be produced by the union of these three Dominican powerhouses, showing the world what Dominican Pride is all about!

With the most Top 10s on Billboard’s Latin Rhythm Airplay, ten No. 1 singles and dozens of gold and platinum plaques, Natasha kicked off 2022 with the Dominican Pride anthem, “Wow BB” with Dominicans El Alfa and Chimbala, and ignited the summer “Mayor que usted” alongside Daddy Yankee and Wisin & Yandel, uniting two of reggaeton’s biggest icons on one reggaeton banger with no shortage of energy and undeniable swagger.

One of the most sought-after artists, whose music transcends time, Natti continues to break stigmas with powerful messages of empowerment and continues to create a deep connection with fans by showing a deep commitment to her culture, becoming, without a doubt, one of the most popular Latin artists and influencers today. In true Natti fashion, she’s ready to inspire Latin American fans this fall with yet another female global anthem “Lokita,” alongside Argentina’s hottest new female export, Maria Becerra.

Multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore will get the Sunday pre-race festivities started at the 1.5-mile venue by performing the Dixie Vodka 400 pre-race concert. Afro-Latino singer, songwriter and Miami native Adassa will perform the National Anthem.

The highly anticipated Homestead-Miami playoff weekend, which is back in the NASCAR Playoffs after a two-year hiatus, gets rolling on Saturday with back-to-back races, starting with the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, the last race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ Playoffs Round of 8. It is set for a green flag start at 1 p.m. ET. Then at 4:00 p.m., drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series face off in the Contender Boats 300 Playoffs’ Round of 8.

On Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series’ best will go head-to-head in the 267-lap, action-packed Dixie Vodka 400. If a playoff eligible driver wins, he will automatically advance to the Championship 4 at Phoenix in November.

For every lap run under caution in the Dixie Vodka 400, Chevrolet will donate $350 to the American Cancer Society to honor "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer." In 2021, caution laps generated among three participating races hit the threshold, generating a $50,000 donation towards the American Cancer Society.

For information on 3-race ticket packages, the popular infield Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash, and other admission opportunities about the upcoming playoff weekend at Homestead Miami Speedway, please visit www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Fans can also receive updates about upcoming events and races at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR