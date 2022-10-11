Tied Championship Battle Collides With Short Track Shootout This Saturday at Madera Speedway

The battle for the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model championship and the best stock car drivers in the west collide in the Tenth Annual Short Track Shootout 150 at Madera Speedway this Saturday night. $10,000 will be on the line in the 150-lap season finale presented by Mission Foods. Champions will also be crowned in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models and INEX Bandoleros.



All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth the biggest stock car show of the year in Madera. Adult tickets are $20, seniors are $15, youth ages 6-12 are $10 and kids five and under are free. Race fans can “Join” www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV for $19.99 per month for a members-only live stream as well. Opening ceremonies are slated for 6pm. The $1,000-to-win B-Main is slated for 5pm. Landmark Irrigation presents a $2,500 Hard Charger Award which will include passes made in the B-Main to a driver’s total positions advanced throughout the night.



Vancouver, Washington’s Jadan Walbridge and Las Vegas’ Kyle Keller are tied in the standings after eight races of MAVTV-televised competition. The closely matched pair of 17-year-olds summed up their season in round eight when they drove across the finish line in a dead heat. Keller was credited with the .005 second win. Each driver has enjoyed three victories while Walbridge leads the series with five fast-time awards.



Keller is the 2021 Short Track Shootout winner while Walbridge won the 2021 series championship. Walbridge would become the first back-to-back champion in the series if he can succeed on Saturday.



“It’s been a good battle since the very first race,” Walbridge said. “So many different factors can go wrong in a season, so for neither of us to have a DNF, that alone is impressive. It’s been a pretty consistent season for the both of us but all of that goes out of the window for $10,000 win. In my opinion we’re coming into this Short Track Shootout with all the momentum in the world. I’m pretty excited for 150 laps.”



Keller said the keys to getting the Short Track Shootout win last year was “being smooth and being patient. Very hectic being in the front. You have to keep your own pace. All about tire management and keeping your brakes cool because it’s a long race.”



“I’d like to go back-to-back (for the Short Track Shootout) but my main thing is trying to get that championship,” Keller said.



Eagle, Idaho’s Jacob Smith, 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model points leader Ethan Nascimento of Manteca, and 2021 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model champion Brody Armtrout of Smartsville round out the top-five in the Pro Late Model standings.



Headlining the big talents expected to battle for the five-figure payday is 2022 All American Speedway Late Model champion Dylan Zampa of Napa, a winner in both Pro and Jr. Late Model competition at Madera. 2009 and 2019 All American Speedway champion Jason Romero, who also won a PCS Super Late Model championship, is also expected. 2006 SRL Southwest Tour champion Eric Schmidt of Roseville, who is also a track champion at Roseville and Stockton, will debut in the Pro Late Model ruleset in a car fielded by Randy Hedrick.



Five-time Madera Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model champion Matt Erickson will make another attempt for the biggest win of his career in the Short Track Shootout. Bakersfield’s Seth Wise looks to continue to climb up the ranks as one of the very best of Pro Late Model racing in California while Tyler Herzog looks to climb closer to a Short Track Shootout victory as well. Carlos Vieira will end his racing career after Saturday’s action and a Short Track Shootout would be a cherry on top for a fruitful career.



The Short Track Shootout is a 150-lap feature over a pair of segments. A 100-lap segments opens the race followed by a break for interviews and adjustments. A 50-lap race to the finish will follow. Drivers will also compete in a 30-lap B-Main paying $1,000-to-win.



On the heels of his fourth-consecutive 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model win, Ethan Nascimento will try to fend off Madera’s Robbie Kennealy for the championship. 70-laps of racing are on tap for the drivers ages 10-16 years old with Nascimento leading the series by 12-points.



Quincy, Washington’s Kasey Kleyn contended for his first series win in a great battle with Nascimento in round eight. He ranks third in the standings followed by Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell and the series’ leading rookie Joey Kennealy.



The Jr. Late Model action on Saturday will feature a 70-lap main event across a 40-lap opening segment, a break for adjustments and MAVTV interviews, and a 30-lap run to the finish.



Las Vegas’ Kellen Keller leads Clovis’ Skyler Schoppe by just five points in the INEX Bandolero division with a 30-lap main event scheduled.



Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 5pm until 9pm with pit gates opening at 2:30pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at 11am with practice at 1pm. Qualifying hits the track at 3:00pm. The $1,000-to-win B-Main is scheduled for 4:55 pm followed by opening ceremonies at 6:00pm. All three main events will follow.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2022 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 3:00pm Pacific and 6:00pm Eastern.



2022 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 5 - $5,000-to-win

April 2

April 30

May 21 – Military Tribute Night

June 25 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 30 - $5,000-to-win

August 27

September 17

October 15 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

October 29 – Pumpkin Cup Open (Non-Points)

