Sunday, Oct 09

Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Fund Announces 2022 Winner

Speedway News
Sunday, Oct 09 10
Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Fund Announces 2022 Winner CMS Photo

Abigail Singler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Award.

Singler, who is a freshman at Appalachian State University, is from Concord, North Carolina, and is majoring in Fitness, Nutrition and Exercise Science. She is a graduate from Hickory Ridge High School. SIngler will receive $4,800 per year for 10 years from the award.

The award, which benefits a student from Cabarrus County, was started in 2020 by Jimmie Johnson and Charlotte Motor Speedway in Johnson’s final start at the Charlotte ROVAL™.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a student who wishes to pursue a college degree.

Singler was thrilled to have this award help further her college education.

“I intend to pursue a Masters Degree in athletic training after my major.” said Singler. “This definitely helps me out. A big part of my past is being a part of NASCAR and being around it so long. Understanding and learning I got the scholarship was really a big shock to me at first. But, I’m really happy I am able to pursue something in college and use some of that money to help my family out with the expense.”

FOLLOW US:
Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway's attractions and events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Andy Petree Receives Prestigious Smokey Yunick Award
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.