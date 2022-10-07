North Wilkesboro Speedway - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS - Materials and Construction

ADVERTISEMENT FOR

REQUALIFICATION

CHOATE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

North Wilkesboro Speedway Project

North Wilkesboro,

North Carolina

BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUEST:

Choate Construction Company has been selected as the Design Builder by Wilkes County and is seeking to pre-qualify construction trade and specialty contractors to submit bids for furnishing labor, materials, equipment and tools for the North Wilkesboro Speedway Project in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The County of Wilkes intends to make significant improvements to the overall facilities and amenities of the North Wilkesboro Speedway, located at 381 Speedway Ln., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. With the aid and expertise of Speedway Motorsports, Wilkes County plans to create a new, signature look for the overall complex that embraces the nostalgia of the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Creating a structure and facility that can simultaneously embrace the racing heritage of the track and accommodate a multitude of different large-scale events is of paramount importance for the County of Wilkes and Speedway Motorsports. The scope of work includes some site development, fencing, concrete, masonry, structural steel, rough carpentry, casework, waterproofing, siding & roofing, joint sealants, doors and hardware, aluminum storefront, non-structural metal framing, drywall, tiling, ACT, soft flooring, painting, division 10 accessories, fire suppression, plumbing, HVAC, electrical systems, sports track lighting.

TENTITIVE BID PACKAGES:

• BP0174 – Final Cleaning

• BP0301 – Turnkey Concrete

• BP0302 – Safer Wall (Concrete)

• BP0303 – Concrete Track Wall Repairs

• BP0422 – Turnkey Masonry

• BP0512 – Turnkey Structural & Miscellaneous Steel

• BP0611 – Rough & Framing Carpentry

• BP0641 – Finish Carpentry & Casework

• BP0742 – Siding

• BP0750 – Roofing

• BP0792 – Caulking & Waterproofing

• BP0800 – Doors, Frames, Hardware, Installation

• BP0833 – Overhead Doors

• BP0840 – Glass & Glazing

• BP0920 – Metal Studs, Drywall, ACT

• BP0930 – Hard Flooring

• BP0960 – Soft Flooring

• BP0991 – Painting

• BP1014 – Signage

• BP1028 – Toilet Accessories

• BP2205 – Plumbing Systems Design-Build Package

• BP2305 – Mechanical Systems Design-Build Package

• BP2605 – Electrical Systems Design-Build Package

• BP2656 – Track & Site Lighting Design-Build Package

• BP3122 – Site Development

• BP3290 – Landscaping

• BP3231 – Fencing & Security

Additional Packages may be added and/or deleted at the discretion of the Design Builder. Historically underutilized business participation is encouraged.

PREQUALFICATION FORMS CAN BE OBTAINED from Choate Construction from jenny arias at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

PRE-QUALIFICATION CUTOFF DATE IS Wednesday October 12, 2022

by 5:00 PM

Interested contractors shall submit their completed prequalification submittals to:

Jenny Arias

Choate Construction

Company

2907 Providence Road

Suite 400

Charlotte, North Carolina 28211

Phone: (704) 556-0550

Fax: (704) 556-0601

OR via E-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

PLEASE NOTE:

Only Pre-Qualified contractors will receive bidding documents and be allowed the opportunity to bid on this project. If you should have any questions or comments please contact the Choate Construction representative listed above.