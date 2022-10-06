International DJ, Radio Personality Alex Sensation to Perform at Larry’s Hard Lemonade Infield Beach Bash at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Renowned Latin recording artist and radio personality Alex Sensation will get the party started at Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash during the upcoming NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader race weekend, culminating with the Dixie Vodka 400, at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 22-23.

Sensation will perform sets on Saturday and Sunday at the Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash that is located in the infield on a one-of-a-kind 20,000 square-foot beach inside of Turn 3. The relaxation destination, the only one of its kind in motorsports, sits on a 7-acre spring-fed lake that spans the width of the backstretch. In addition to the live entertainment, the event will have unique food and beverage options, water activities and more.

The weekend will feature three races with the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday while Saturday will offer fans a racing doubleheader with the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Contender Boats 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The Colombian American “Sensation” is one of the most influential Latin DJs in the United States. His show is broadcasted daily across the country in Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico. With more than three million weekly listeners, Alex Sensation’s radio show has been a staple in the country’s top Latin music stations for 15 years.

“I can’t tell you how pumped I am to be performing at Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said Sensation. “It’s going to be a real, authentic beach party with plenty of music and dancing, and that Latin-American flair that is Miami.”

He’s sold-out multiple arenas including the “Mega Mezcla” at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and the “Miami Bash” at the FTX Center in Miami (formerly known as American Airlines Arena). Alex Sensation has shared the stage with many of the top names in Latin music such as Maluma, J Balvin, Marc Antony, Prince Royce, Don Omar, Ozuna, Nicky Jam and more.

As a Universal Music recording artist, Alex Sensation has found success throughout his many years on the music scene. He’s had multiple songs featured on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart including “Que Va” with Ozuna, “La Mala y La Buena” with Gente de Zona, “Fantasia” with Bad Bunny, “La Diabla” with Nicky Jam and “Te Vere” with Justin Quiles amongst others.

“Fans at the Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash are in for a treat with Alex Sensation’s performance,” said Al Garcia, Homestead-Miami Speedway President. “What’s already an incredible fan amenity by being the only at-track beach party in American motorsports, has now been taken to the next level. We truly have an incredible weekend in place for NASCAR’s Playoffs return, and we couldn’t be more excited to go racing in South Florida.”

Alex Sensation is among many well-known artists performing at the NASCAR venue in October. He joins “Encanto” voice actress and Afro-Latin singer Adassa, who will perform the National Anthem before Sunday’s race, and country music star Kip Moore, who will play the pre-race concert, also on Sunday.

The illustrious lineup of entertainment is matched by the incredible field of drivers battling it out in all three playoff races at Homestead-Miami. The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 is the “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 8 while the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Contender Boats 300 is the second race in their Playoffs’ Round of 8. The racing continues Sunday with the Dixie Vodka 400 – the penultimate race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 8. Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s most popular driver, has already qualified for the Round of 8 after his victory last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the YellaWood 500.

For more details about the Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash, as well as information on ticket packages, please visit www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Fans can also receive updates about upcoming events and races at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

HMS PR