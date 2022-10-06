Returning as Planned - Fall Cycle Scene Presented By Monster Energy is Back at Daytona International Speedway as Part of Biketoberfest, Oct. 13-16

Fall Cycle Scene Presented By Monster Energy, Daytona International Speedway’s 30th annual Biketoberfest® event, WILL return as planned Oct. 13-16, as recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian will not keep the track and community from welcoming fans, competitors and enthusiasts alike.

The World Center of Racing dealt with sustained winds and heavy rains as Hurricane Ian moved across the Florida peninsula, but track staffers have been working around the clock to make sure the venue is ready to go. The biker’s paradise will be open Thursday through Sunday (Oct. 13-16) for four days of exciting activities for motorcycle enthusiasts – both on the iconic 3.56-mile Daytona Road Course as well as in the popular Motorcycle Marketplace.

During Fall Cycle Scene Presented By Monster Energy, guests can watch the two-wheel, on-track action all weekend long plus enjoy live entertainment. See the Championship Cup Series (CCS) on the road course with the 39th Annual Race of Champions AMA Road Race as well as the American Sportbike Racing Association (ASRA), and the Bagger Racing League.

When not watching the action on the track, fans are encouraged to check out Motorcycle Marketplace, located in the Midway outside the frontstretch (parallel with International Speedway Blvd), which will be brimming with activity. The Motorcycle Marketplace provides a one-stop shopping destination with everything from the nation’s top motorcycle parts to Hot Leathers and Harley Davidson fashion, apparel, accessories, aftermarket vendors, plus many more displays and activations. Admission is FREE to Motorcycle Marketplace.

Infield RV camping for Fall Cycle Scene is available for purchase, starting at $140 (which includes the RV site, one 4-day Infield Admission and a Tow Vehicle pass). Additional infield admissions for the four-day weekend are just $60. Bike trailer parking in a secured area outside the infield beginning on Thursday, Oct. 13, is also available on for $25.

Single day infield admissions are also offered (Thursday $20, Friday $25, Saturday, $25 and Sunday $25). Infield admissions allow fans to see the riders on the 31-degree of banking at Daytona International Speedway for four days of thrilling action from the infield, plus get access to the UNOH Fanzone and the garage area.



To see complete details on all admission and camping opportunities for Fall Cycle Scene, visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

The City of Daytona Beach’s Biketoberfest Master Plan is fully activated, and most events scheduled for Biketoberfest will take place as scheduled. Many other local businesses are back up and running, with more coming online daily. For lodging information, as well as general information on Biketoberfest, guests are encouraged to log onto www.Biketoberfest.org and www.DaytonaBeach.com.

DIS PR