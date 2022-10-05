Las Vegas Motor Speedway to debut Premium Token Package through RaceDayNFT.com at Oct. 14-16 NASCAR Weekend

Speedway Motorsports and Gigantik are offering Las Vegas Motor Speedway and RaceDayNFT fans a unique chance to purchase a NASCAR Weekend Club-Level experience by using the Tokenproof verification tool.

Tokenproof, which facilitates the verification of ownership for NFT holders, is now integrated with RaceDayNFT.com , Speedway Motorsports’ digital marketplace for race fans. An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible (such as a video or image) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership.

Users prove ownership of tokens via authentication facilitated through the use of the Tokenproof Mobile App and it is usable with any virtual wallet on the Flow Blockchain, including RaceDay NFT’s Dapper Wallet offering.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s latest Club Level NFT Token goes on sale today with the sale ending Thursday, Oct. 13 at 11:59 p.m. The price is $1,100 per pass and there are only 10 passes available.

Las Vegas fans who authenticate ownership of the Club Level Las Vegas NFT via the Tokenproof app will receive one (1) Las Vegas Club admission in the following way:

Check-in at Satellite Ticket Office (immediately behind the Tickets and Gift Shop Building on LVMS property) on Saturday, Oct. 15 between 7 AM – Noon PST with Club-Level NFT (which will be authenticated with the tokenproof app)

Las Vegas Club-Level Package amenities include: Full-track view, including pit road Outdoor/indoor seating, with a climate-controlled viewing area Complimentary food and beverage Weekend Neon Garage pass (includes access to a NASCAR-approved viewing area behind the team pit boxes near pit road and a view of Victory Lane each day) Driver Introduction/Pre-Race Experience pass (Sunday only) Premium VIP parking pass (one for every two tickets) Wi-Fi/TVs Package Bonuses: RaceDayNFT Swag Pack LVMS VIP Swag Pack One Rare RaceDayNFT (to be airdropped after the event)



“NFT fans will receive an incredible Las Vegas Motor Speedway experience with their Club Level NFT purchase,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “All of our NFT offerings this year have had a large following and we look forward to more fans taking advantage of Tokenproof on RaceDayNFT.com for our upcoming events.”

The Club Level Las Vegas NFTs can be re-sold in RaceDayNFT marketplace after the event but will not be valid for any future entrance to a Speedway Motorsports/Las Vegas Motor Speedway event.

RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY.

Speedway Motorsports and RaceDay NFT is the first major sports organization on the Flow Blockchain to use Tokenproof as a critical NFT enhancement. Tokenproof made its NASCAR debut at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25 as well as Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 9.

In partnership with Gigantik, Speedway Motorsports created RaceDayNFT.com, the original motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans, in 2021.

RaceDay NFT is also linked with Dapper Wallet, which allows customers to conduct NFT business with credit cards as well as multiple currencies including popular cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Speedway Motorsports leverages the proprietary platform Gigantik to create and operate its

NFT marketplace. Gigantik helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management of event services.

The full schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Oct. 14-16 NASCAR weekend includes:

Sunday, Oct. 16: South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (11:30 a.m. PT, NBC, PRN)

Saturday, Oct. 15: Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (Noon, PT, NBC, PRN)

Friday, Oct. 14: Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West race, The Bullring at LVMS (7:15 p.m. PT)

