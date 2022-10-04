Fall Brawl to close out Mahoning Valley Speedway season

Mahoning Valley Speedway will bring the curtain down on the 2022 season with the second running of the Fall Brawl taking place on Saturday, October 22 and fans will be treated to a rousing line-up as Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Modifieds, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures will be in action with extra-distance features and added payouts for all.

Race time is 3:00 pm.

The Modifieds will be covering a distance of 68 laps and a $3000 top prize, $2200 for second, $1050 for 10th and $800 to take the green.

Brain DeFebo is the defending Fall Brawl Modified champ, taking the victory ahead of Don Wagner and Bobby Jones.

This year the Late Models have been added and will contest in a 50 lap feature paying $2000-to-win, $1000 for second and $250 to start. Thanks to several key sponsors that stepped up to help make this race possible the attention has been great to say the least with teams from near and far having marked their calendars to be at Mahoning.

The Street Stocks are also set to run in a 50-lapper with the winner receiving $1200. TJ Gursky wrapped up his 2021 championship season with a victory in last year’s event and will no doubt be a factor once again although as always a stout field will be on hand, the trademark of the class and undoubtedly a close-filled affair from start to finish will take place.

Making a return to the Mahoning pavement are the Dirt Modifieds which will comprise of 358, Open Sportsman and 602 Crate Sportsman cars racing in a 25-lap main. The dirt Modifieds must run an all dirt setup and rest assured this will be a must see feature as driver skills will be put to the test.

The following link provides the rules for the dirt Modifieds. http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com/uploads/1/1/8/6/ 11865016/dirt_mod_mahoning_ valley_speedway_rules_v.2013. pdf

Pro 4 racers are also getting to chance to showcase their talents during the Fall Brawl with a 25 lap event.

A big show at Mahoning wouldn’t be complete without having the popular Hobby Stocks. They will get 35 laps to chase down the $500 winner’s take.

The Futures will round out the program with a 25 lap run.

For the compete Fall Brawl payout and entry fee info please visit http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com/uploads/1/1/8/6/ 11865016/mahoning_speedway_ 2022_fall_brawl_payouts_v1.pdf

And, that won’t be the only classes seeing track time as during intermission the younger set will also hit the speedway thanks to the introduction of the JuiceBox Division for racers 5 and under, driving a Radio Flyer battery powered kart.

Additionally there will be time set aside to honor the 2022 division champions along with other top finishers and special awardees.

Pit gates will open at 10:00 am. There will be an early paid practice ($25 per car) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 1:30 pm. Pits are $50. Grandstands open at 1:00 pm and admission is $25 per person. Kids 10 and under are free.

Much more news on the Fall Brawl will be forthcoming. In the event of weather the make-up date is Saturday, October 29.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR