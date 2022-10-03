Hubert Davis Named Grand Marshal For Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

America’s Home for Racing will host a star-studded list of dignitaries for the annual Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including a bevy of familiar names from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

The University of North Carolina head basketball coach, Hubert Davis, will kick off the most anticipated race in the NASCAR Playoffs when he gives the command for drivers to fire up their engines ahead of Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

A native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Davis was named the 20th head coach for the legendary Tar Heels in 2021. He is the first African-American head coach in the history of Carolina basketball. Davis led the team to the NCAA East Regional championship and beat Duke in the Final Four to advance to the national championship game.

A graduate of UNC, Davis played for legendary coach Dean Smith before being selected by the New York Knicks with the 20th overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft. After 12 seasons in the NBA, Davis spent seven years as an analyst for ESPN before returning to Chapel Hill as an assistant coach to Hall of Famer Roy Williams in 2012.

Additional dignitaries for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 include:

Honorary Starter: Lauren Alaina, platinum-selling country music star

Presentation of Colors: Burlington Fire Department Honor Guard

Invocation: Paula Faris, former anchor of Good Morning America and co-host of The View, author, podcast host and founder of CARRY Media

National Anthem: Cassadee Pope, GRAMMY-nominated recording artist

Dignitaries for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250:

Honorary Starter: E. Reese, Blue Cross NC

Presentation of Colors: Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office

National Anthem: Temecula Road, Warner Nashville recording artists

Grand Marshals: Mary Justice and Robin Miller, Blue Cross NC

A full weekend of fun kicks off with Fan Friday, featuring an autograph session and driver appearances by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones. Fans will also be treated to a unique hauler parade through the fan zone before legendary rocker and Poison frontman Bret Michaels takes the stage. Saturday, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will battle it out for victory in the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. Following the race, fans will be treated to a concert by Tim Dugger in the Fan Zone before 3 Doors Down rocks the ROVAL. Rap superstar Nelly will open the final day with a pre-race infield performance that will get everyone hyped as the NASCAR Cup Series will face off in the pivotal Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

TICKETS:

To purchase Drive for the Cure 250 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race tickets, fans can shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10. Tickets also include access to any of three nights of A-list music acts, including concerts by Poison frontman Bret Michaels on Friday, Oct. 7; rock band 3 Doors Down on Saturday, Oct. 8; and an infield pre-race concert with rap superstar Nelly prior to Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

