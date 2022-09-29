WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca AnnouncesAction-Filled 2023 Major Events Season

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca enters its 66th year of hosting major sporting events in beautiful Monterey County with an impressive lineup for 2023. And when guests arrive, they will be greeted by a new bridge that will efficiently accommodate pedestrians and carts between parking/hospitality and the race paddock, and a new track surface. In all, ’23 is going to be a monumental year of providing memorable family experiences.

“We ended 2022 in a positive and energetic way with the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, which was the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Attendance far surpassed 2021 and was even higher over pre-pandemic years. This success further energizes our team and Laguna Seca Volunteer Association as we plan for an even bigger 2023 season.”

The 2023 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca major event season is:

April 20-23: Sea Otter Classic

May 5-7: Trans Am SpeedFest

May 12-14: Motul Course de Monterey (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship)

July 7-9: GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike SpeedFest at Monterey

July 14-16: AHRMA Classic MotoFest of Monterey

Aug. 12-13: Monterey Pre-Reunion

Aug. 16-19: Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Aug. 20: Corkscrew Hillclimb and Community Day

Sept. 8-10: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (NTT INDYCAR SERIES)

Sept. 28-Oct. 1: Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7

While each event is unique, the WeatherTech Raceway team is continuing to develop activities that complement and support the on-track action.

“Our intent is to provide experiences that can be enjoyed by non-race fans as well,” Narigi added. “We began this year by dramatically upgrading the Champions Club and Legends Club with popular local caterers to provide a more refined dining experience. Expanding the Kids Zone with games, activities, a Ferris Wheel and go-karts proved popular for families, and we will continue to refine and improve the guest experience for all ages in 2023 to heighten the experience. Television doesn’t do motorsports justice, you really need to experience it with all your senses, and once you do, I bet you’ll want to return again and again.”

While the construction projects are underway, the Laguna Seca Recreation Area will be open to daily visitors and campers. The scenic campgrounds are just minutes away from the beach, and the abundant shopping and dining to provide an affordable stay. Several events are already planned to take place in the lakebed, paddock and hospitality buildings that are unaffected by the construction projects.

For people interested in booking a corporate, social or recreational event at a spectacular venue, please contact Karen Carr at 831-242-8202 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

To receive updates on ticket pricing, sale dates, VIP hospitality packages and more, subscribe to the Corkscrew Newsletter by visiting HERE or visit WeatherTechRaceway.com.

(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)