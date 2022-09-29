Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Named Motorsport Event of the Year Finalist by the Historic Motoring Awards

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, which this year celebrated the kick-off to the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, was named a finalist in the Motorsport Event of the Year category by the prestigious Historic Motoring Awards, presented by Octane. The international awards gathering will occur in London on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Leicester Square’s fashionable The Londoner Hotel.

More than 400 entries were received, and panelists had the arduous challenge of poring over entries to narrow it to those deserving of recognition. In the Motorsport Event of the Year category, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is joined by the Grand Prix Historique de Monaco, Oulton Park Gold Cup, Rally the Globe Generations Rally 2022 - The Generation Game and VSCC Herefordshire Trial.

“We are extremely pleased the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion has been selected as a finalist for the most prestigious awards honoring the collector and vintage car world,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “This recognition goes out to the Monterey Motorsports Reunion Advisory Council, Laguna Seca Volunteer Association, valued sponsors and Raceway colleagues for their vision and attention to details to ensure a heightened experience. But most importantly, it goes to the 450-plus owners who shared their incredible historic race cars on- and off-the track for a near record number of visitors to enjoy.”

Working with the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), creator and organizer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, was instrumental in the success of the Monterey event. Fully supporting the celebration were Pierre Fillon, president of the ACO, Stephane Darracq, CEO of the ACO, and Patrick Peter, founder of the Le Mans Classic, who were present for the festivities and racing action.

“We are deeply appreciative of the gentlemen from the 24 Hours of Le Mans for sharing their inspiration to ensure a spectacular kick-off to launch their yearlong centenary celebration that culminates at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans,” Narigi added. “One of my highlights of the weekend was standing on pre-grid at the Le Mans-style start for the incredible rendition of the French National Anthem followed by Mr. Fillon waving the French flag for drivers to run to their cars. It was one of the many things we did differently this year to enhance the event and create a new level of excitement.”

The recognition is also a nod toward the entire County of Monterey and its residents, who are the owners of both the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The August event, which is co-anchored with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and centerpieces of the renowned Monterey Car Week, is the largest collection of events held annually on the scenic Central Coast.

Dates for the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion are August 16-19, with the Corkscrew Hillclimb and Community Day set for Sunday, August 20. For more information, visit WeatherTechRaceway.com.