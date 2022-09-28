Springfield’s Tim Wilkerson is the hometown hero this weekend at NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway

The world’s quickest and fastest race cars are arriving at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for this weekend’s NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals. The series’ premier classes are Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car, powered by nitromethane-burning, 12,000-horsepower engines that rocket the cars from a standing start to more than 330 miles per hour in less than four seconds.

Tim Wilkerson of Springfield, Illinois, is the hometown hero for the event. The 61-year-old driver of the Levi, Ray & Shoup-sponsored Mustang Funny Car has 22 NHRA wins to his credit, including one victory at WWTR, in 2008. He’ll be competing in front of family and friends this weekend at his home track.

Wilkerson’s sponsor, Levi, Ray & Shoup, also is based in Springfield, Illinois. The multinational computer software and internet technology company has supported Wilkerson for more than 20 years. Wilkerson’s Mustang also carries another local sponsor: Rottler Pest Services of St. Louis. Not surprisingly, his guest list for this race is heavily populated with family members, his many friends, and sponsors.

“It’s always gratifying and makes you feel good that so many people want to come to watch you race,” said Wilkerson. “I get to feel like John Force for one weekend.”

Wilkerson also is in contention for the 2022 NHRA Funny Car points championship. His one-car team is a thorn in the side of the multi-car operations. He currently sits eighth in the Countdown to the Championship point standings, just 58 away from fifth place.

“I know we can run with these guys, and we’ll have our car ready for everyone. We’ve proven we can run with them, so we’re not worried about that. I’m still optimistic and we still have opportunities to move up. We feel good and we’ll have something for them this weekend.”

Wilkerson’s career-high top speed and elapsed time: 333.74 miles per hour and 3.844 seconds.

2022 NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

Every ticket is a pit pass and fans are encouraged to meet their favorite drivers. Attractions include the manufacturers midway, interactive displays and a classic car show. Spectator gates will open each day at 8 a.m.

Some of the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing will compete this weekend, including:

Five-time WWTR winner and three-time NHRA champion Antron Brown (Top Fuel Dragster).

Three-time WWTR Top Fuel Dragster winner Steve Torrence, a four-time NHRA champion.

Legendary Funny Car pilot John Force, a 16-time champion with three WWTR wins.

Five-time WWTR Pro Stock winner Erica Enders (four NHRA crowns).

Two-time NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps (four WWTR final-round wins).

Tickets may be purchased at the WWTR ticket office, by phone at (618) 215-8888, or online at www.wwtraceway.com. Kids 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult in select sections. Although they are admitted free, each child must have a ticket. (Please call the ticket office for details.)

Friday, September 30

7:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Sportsman qualifying.

4 p.m. – Pro Mods.

6 p.m. – Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Stock Car qualifying.

7 p.m. – Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

Fireworks immediately after the final pair of Top Fuel cars, followed by a concert by country music artist Tim Dugger.

Saturday, October 1

7:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

8 a.m. – Sportsman eliminations.

12:30 p.m. – Pro Mod qualifying.

1:30 p.m. -- Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Stock Car qualifying.

2:30 p.m. -- Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

3:45 p.m. – Pro Mods.

4:30 p.m. -- Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Stock Car qualifying.

5:30 p.m. -- Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

Sportsman eliminations continue until approximately 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

7:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

9:30 a.m. – Pre-race ceremonies.

10:30 a.m. – First round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

12:45 p.m. – Second round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

2:15 p.m. – Third round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

3:30 p.m. – Final round of eliminations.

4 p.m. – Victory lane celebration.

WWTR PR

