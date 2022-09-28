Championship Night up Next for Delta Speedway in Stockton

The exciting conclusion to the 2022 Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union championships hits the dirt this Saturday night in Stockton. Four champions will be decided in the Micro Sprint action on the 1/7th mile at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. Each title is worth $1,000 and bragging rights in the history books of the 36-year-old speedway.



All seats are general admission, priced at $10 for adults, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $20. Tickets can be purchased through MyRacePass or at the gate. The drivers meeting will be at 4:30pm with hot laps and qualifying to follow. Fans who cannot attend can also see flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner this year.



For the fifth time in the last seven seasons, Delta Speedway may experience a title sweep at the top of its Super 600 and Non-Wing divisions. Ripon’s Brandon Carey achieved the feat in 2016 before Stockton’s Caden Sarale did the same across 2019 through 2021. Stockton’s Nikko Panella is poised to do the same in 2022, which would lift Panella to six career championships.



If Panella can defend his 38-point margin in Super 600, it would be his second championship in the winged division. The Non-Wing title would help Panella wrap up the cycle of titles at Delta, beginning in Jr. Sprints and Restricted as a young driver. Panella could become the first driver in the Micro Sprint-era of the track to have won a title in all four regularly scheduled divisions.



Panella’s three Super 600 wins give him a 38-point lead over Medford’s Austin Torgerson. Torgerson’s younger brother Ashton ranks third followed by three-time track champion Alex Panella of Stockton and Sacramento’s Austin Wood.



In Non-Wing, Panella leads by just ten points over Austin Torgerson. Ashton Torgerson is 67-points out of the lead, with only a one-point advantage over Jeffrey Pahule, Jr. of Brentwood in the race for third. Red Bluff’s Carsen Perkins is fifth. Both Super 600 and Non-Wing compete in 30-lap features regularly for $500 to win.



A brilliant lucky number of seven wins has propelled Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta to an insurmountable championship lead in Restricted. The two-time Jr. Sprints champion will finish off a tremendous points season on Saturday in a 25-lap race which pays $300 to win. 2021 Jr. Sprints champion Brody Rubio has a 12-point lead over Tracy’s Kyle Fernandez in the race for second. Castro Valley’s Andrew Smith and Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood round out the top-five.



The points have tightened in Jr. Sprints but season long leader Briggs Davis of Manteca looks in control with a 37-point lead racing into Saturday’s 30 lap feature. The race will pay $200 to win for the youngest drivers at Delta. Maya Mauldin’s three-win season places her second followed by Oakdale’s Heston Stepps, Vacaville’s Jackson Tardiff, and Citrus Heights’ Haven Sherman.



Courtesy of C&P Promotions, all member drivers in Juniors and Restricted who race at least 12 of 14 events will be eligible for drawings for a new Yamaha engine core and a new PMP chassis 600 frame and body.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season. Race fans are encouraged to check out Dave Royce and Royce Farms Barbeque for the best racing food on the planet. Come thirsty as adult beverages are now available as well! RacingJunk.com is the official classifieds website of Delta Speedway.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, follow us online or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Delta Speedway PR