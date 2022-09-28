Raiders’ Davante Adams to be honorary pace car driver for South Point 400

Davante Adams spends most of his Fall Sundays outrunning defenders on the gridiron, but on Sunday, Oct. 16, he will be pacing a field of stock cars as the honorary pace car driver for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Adams, who signed in the offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders, will lead the field to green driving the Toyota Camry pace car.

“This is going to be exciting,” Adams said. “It’s quite the departure from my usual Sunday gig, but I can’t wait to get out there, meet some of the drivers and take in a great sporting event in the process.”

Adams has scored three touchdowns in his first three games in a Raiders uniform. Adams, who starred at Fresno State and will have his jersey retired by his alma mater on Saturday before the race, spent his first eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers where he played in five Pro Bowls and twice was named first-team All-Pro as a wide receiver.

Tickets for the October 15-16 NASCAR Weekend are still available. Racing kicks off with Free Friday with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying and admission is free. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes center stage on Saturday, Oct. 15 with the Alsco 302 and Sunday caps off the weekend with the South Point 400. Both races are the first race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs. For tickets, go to www.lvms.com.

LVMS PR