Atlanta Motor Speedway opening camprounds to Ian evacuees

Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its campgrounds to evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian.

The speedway, which routinely hosts thousands of guests in its campgrounds during NASCAR race weekends, will provide camping space free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in its First Turn Campground. A limited number of camping spaces with water, power and sewer will also be available to evacuees for a nominal fee of $20 per night in the Club One camping area.

“We’re always ready to step up in a time of need, so as Ian has developed we’ve been in contact with local emergency management officials to determine how we can help,” said AMS Executive Vice President Brandon Hutchison. “Our facility is equipped to host a large number of people fleeing the storm, so opening our doors to evacuees is an easy decision to make. That said, we encourage anyone who chooses to stay with us to continue to monitor the storm’s movement and have a plan ready should Ian’s path shift towards the speedway.”

Atlanta Motor Speedway has made a habit of utilizing its events space to help people in need.

During Hurricane Irma in 2017, the Speedway hosted more than 100 campers; in 2018 and 2019 dozens more stayed in the Speedway's camping areas during Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Dorian. In the early days of the pandemic in 2020, the speedway helped provide food to thousands of families during drive-thru food drives. In 2021, the speedway’s property was used to administer thousands of vaccinations utilizing a drive-thru setup.

Those interested in dry camping in the free First Turn Campground at Atlanta Motor Speedway should enter the facility at Entrance "L". Whether approaching from GA Highway 19/41 or 1-75 and GA Highway 20, Entrance “L” will be accessed from Speedway Blvd. Upon entry the First Turn Campground will be on the right.

Anyone looking to secure Club One camping should call the AMS ticket office at 770-946-4211 to reserve a space. The Club One camping area is located behind the Johnson Grandstands outside the track. Campers seeking full hookups arriving via GA Highway 19/41 should turn onto Speedway Blvd. and then enter the property at Entrance “L”. Take the first right and then the next left to arrive at the Club One camping area. From I-75 and GA Highway 20, campers should see signs to AMS and follow Lower Woolsey road to Speedway Blvd. Make a right into Speedway property using Entrance “L”. Take the first right and then the next left to arrive at the Club One camping area.

Click here for a detailed map.

For on-site assistance or directions, visit the ticket office/gift store building. For more information, contact Atlanta Motor Speedway at (770) 946-4211 or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR