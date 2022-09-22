New Wi-Fi Connectivity For Fans Part of Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader Weekend, Oct. 1-2, Featuring the YellaWood 500

With a NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader Weekend fast approaching, Talladega Superspeedway announced today that new Wi-Fi connectivity has been implemented in areas at the 2.66-mile venue – including in the frontstretch towers and grandstands - that will enhance the at-track experience for race fans.

In partnership with Verizon, the Official At-Track Wi-Fi Partner of 12 NASCAR-owned race tracks (which includes Talladega Superspeedway), as well as the Official Wireless Telecommunications and 5G Mobility Partner of NASCAR, the track has upgraded its in-venue wireless communications service for the Oct. 1-2 weekend, which will feature the YellaWood 500, the second race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12. As a result, fans will have reliable connectivity to share and send photos and videos of races in real-time, stay up to date on their favorite drivers, and connect with fellow fans inside and outside the track.

“There’s no race track on the planet that provides the best racing, as well as the best experience like Talladega Superspeedway, and now we have made that experience ever better for our fans,” said Speedway President Brian Crichton. “Fans want to capture their time here at Talladega and share it with others. We’re excited to say that they now have that opportunity.”

Powered by Verizon, the new Wi-Fi connectivity covers the frontstretch, which includes grandstand and tower seating (8/10s of mile long), suites, concourses and entry gates. Other coverage areas include camping along the Alabama Gang Superstretch (both inside – Superstretch RV and outside the venue – Allison Motorhome Ridge, etc.), selected areas inside the track’s iconic infield (includes the popular Talladega Garage Experience, Talladega Blvd. Bar and Shower House inside Turn 4) as well as outside the frontstretch in the Midway (fan exhibits, Trackside LIVE Stage, souvenir stands) and the Shower House outside of Turn 1.

It will be easy for fans to connect via the following when at the track:

Network: #Talladega_GuestWiFi

Select #Talladega_GuestWiFi from the available networks list in the Wi-Fi settings

After the login screen appears, join the network. Once complete, you are connected.

Great tickets remain for the anticipated weekend, which actually kicks off Friday afternoon (at 2:30 p.m. CDT) with qualifying that will determine the starting lineup for both the Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Saturday’s festivities get under way 11:30 a.m. CDT with the drop of the green flag for the Chevy Silverado 250, followed by the Sparks 300 at 3 p.m. CDT. Sunday’s YellaWood 500 is set for a 1 p.m. CDT start. For all ticket information, fans are encouraged to call 1-877-Go2-DEGA or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

In addition to the action on the track, both Friday and Saturday Night inside the greatest track in the world will provide fans with other kinds of entertainment.

Cowboys from across the United States are coming back to Talladega Superspeedway for the second consecutive year to entertain fans with the high-energy, ’Ride The Lightning’ event on Friday night (Sept. 30). Infield campers, as well as YellaWood 500 renewals guests, will have the ability to witness the bull riding rodeo produced by Lightning Livestock - an endeavor by Sparks, Inc. Others can purchase a 5-day infield admission pass.

Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Chase Rice, who also has NASCAR ties, will be the featured artist for the track’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert (Oct. 1). The best part about the concert is that admission is FREE with the purchase of a Sunday race ticket for the YellaWood 500. Breakout country artist Bailey Zimmerman will open the anticipated night.

A victory by a playoff eligible driver in any of the trio of October events will make it to the next round of their respective NASCAR Playoffs series. Bubba Wallace is the defending Champion of the YellaWood 500, which will feature NASCAR’s Next Gen car.

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App. for the latest speedway news.

TSS PR