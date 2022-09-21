RVnGO Becomes Official RV Rental Partner of Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway announced today that RVnGO is the Official RV Rental Partner of the historical 1.5-mile South Florida race track for all of your RV rental needs. The announcement comes as Homestead-Miami Speedway returns to the NASCAR Playoffs with a tripleheader weekend, Oct. 22-23. RVnGO RV rentals are available from Oct. 21 through 27 for the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, which will culminate the anticipated weekend.

“We welcome RVnGO to the Homestead-Miami Speedway family, and also welcome what they will bring to the Homestead-Miami Speedway camping experience for our fans,” said Speedway President Al Garcia. “RVnGO is an innovative company that will make it easy for fans to enjoy our GEICO Campgrounds during our Oct. 21-22 NASCAR weekend.”

RVnGO makes it easy for fans to enjoy the at-track camping experience by connecting existing RV owners with renters who want to camp in an RV on any given race weekend. The company’s free online rental and sales platform eliminates non-value-added service fees or hidden fees between owners and renters. Through this new partnership, RVnGO creates new turn-key packages for fans to experience future events at the track.

“RVnGO is thrilled to be working with Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said RVnGO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Paul Kacir. “At RVnGO we believe in bringing people together and we're doing it with the world's first free person-to-person online platform for RV rentals where you can rent RVs directly from RV owners for all race events and beyond. And since the platform doesn't charge extra “service” fees you get the best prices and selection."

The Oct. 21-22 NASCAR Playoffs weekend kicks off on Saturday, off with a doubleheader featuring the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 (1:00 p.m. ET), the “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8, followed by the Contender Boats 300 at 4:30 p.m. ET for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8. Fans can catch the full-fledged competitive nature of NASCAR’s Next Gen car in the Dixie Vodka 400, which is set for a green flag start on Sunday.

For more information, including 3-race ticket packages, camping, and hospitality, visit homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Fans can stay informed with up-to-date happenings at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

