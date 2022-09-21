Motor Racing Network & FloRacing to Broadcast ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway

The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and FloRacing will broadcast the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, ValleyStar Credit Union 300 on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“As the best late model stock car racers compete in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, the outstanding at-track experience will only be enhanced with ‘The Voice of NASCAR’ on MRN and FloRacing calling the fierce flag-to-flag action,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “We are proud to welcome the Motor Racing Network and FloRacing to broadcast the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race.”

On MRN, veteran announcers Alex Hayden and Dave Moody will call the action from the booth with Tim Catalfamo in the turns and Steve Post providing analysis and pit reporting. MRN’s broadcast coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast will be available on participating affiliates as well as MRN’s digital platforms.

“Martinsville Speedway is one of the toughest tracks in motorsports and continues to be the perfect backdrop to test the best drivers and teams in Late Model Stock Car Racing,” said Motor Racing Network President Chris Schwartz. “Each year the Motor Racing Network team looks forward to being on hand to call the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 and this year’s format will surely raise the level of competition for the biggest payout in NASCAR Late Model racing!”

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 coverage on FloRacing will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 to FloSports subscribers. Fans can subscribe via FloRacing to gain access to nearly 2,000 races annually, including all live events from the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, for $150 a year. The subscription also unlocks premium FloRacing content including exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access with drivers, news, analysis as well as archived races and highlights that fans have come to expect from the FloRacing platform. To learn more, visit www.floracing.com.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car Race, paying a total purse of more than $110,000 with the winner receiving $32,000 and the coveted Martinsville grandfather clock. Last year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 winner, Landon Pembelton, will defend his title against notable drivers Peyton Sellers, Timothy Peters, Layne Riggs, Ty Mejeski, Corey Heim, Rajah Caruth, Mark Wertz, and 15-year-old Katie Hettinger in another impressive field at Martinsville Speedway.

On Friday, Sept. 23, practice for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by single car qualifying under the lights beginning at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Fan Garage/Pit Experience (i.e. driver autograph session) will be free to all fans with a ticket from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Heat races will begin at 3:00 p.m. Pre-race festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with the feature ValleyStar Credit Union 300 green flag at 7:00 p.m. The Campbell Family Foundation will host a fireworks extravaganza following the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 feature.

Tickets for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 are $30 unreserved. Youth 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Pit passes are $60. GA camping is available for the weekend for $40. Reserved camping is sold out. SkyDeck passes are $59 and Club47 passes are $149. Parking is free for the event. Coolers are allowed, but must be softsided and no larger than 14”x14”X14”. Tickets are available for purchase at the ticket office, via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

For more information on the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/ events/valleystar-credit- union-300.

Martinsville Speedway PR