Hot and Cold! Coolray Company of Brands Become Official Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical Partner of Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway announced today an official ‘Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical’ multiyear partnership with the Coolray Company of Brands, just in time for the 2.66-mile track’s NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend coming up on Oct. 1-2.

Coolray is now the “Official Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical” partner of the World’s Greatest Race Track. The Coolray Company of Brands are the southeast’s leader in home maintenance and repair services, specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and water solution services.

The Coolray Company of Brands include Coolray, Mr. Plumber, and BriteBox Electrical and have served metro Atlanta and north Georgia since 1966 with a staff of 625 employees. The company has offices in Marietta, Suwanee and Jonesboro in Georgia has now expanded into Alabama, with the first office in Birmingham.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Talladega Superspeedway, growing our special bond between Coolray and the racing community,” said Andy Piercefield, President of Coolray Companies. “Coolray’s experienced technicians, plumbers, electricians and team are proud to bring their outstanding customer service and professionalism that we are renowned for to the Talladega fans and the local community of Talladega.”

“We are excited to welcome Coolray to the Talladega Superspeedway family,” said track President Brian Crichton. “Their brand lineup and services are second to none, and we are proud to be their partner moving forward.”

Talladega Superspeedway will host three NASCAR Playoffs races, culminating with the Sunday, Oct. 2 YellaWood 500, the second race in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series, and will feature NASCAR’s ’Next Gen’ car. Bubba Wallace is the defending Champion of the YellaWood 500, which is set for a 1:00 p.m. CDT start.

Saturday, Oct. 1 will feature a doubleheader with the Chevy Silverado 250 (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series) at 11:30 am CDT and the Sparks 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) at 3:00 p.m. CDT. Brandon Brown won last year’s Sparks 300 while Tate Fogleman took the top honors in the Chevy Silverado 250.

A victory by a playoff eligible driver in any of the trio of October events will make it to the next round of their respective NASCAR Playoffs series.

Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Chase Rice, a former Hendrick Motorsports pit crewman, will take the stage at NASCAR’s “Party Capital” for the traditional Saturday Night Concert. The best part about the concert is that admission is FREE with the purchase of a Sunday race ticket for the YellaWood 500. Breakout country artist Bailey Zimmerman will open the anticipated night.

Guests attending the weekend can be immersed into the sport of NASCAR by being a part of the Talladega Garage Experience, which gives the ability to be up-close to NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage bays. For all race weekend ticket information, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App. for the latest speedway news.

TSS PR