Grandview Speedway Quick Results - September 17, 2022

Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars along with the Xcel Modifieds and the Roadrunners in action starting at 5 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER MODIFIED FREEDOM 76 FEATURE FINISH (76 laps): CRAIG VON DOHREN ($32,060), Brett Kressley, Jeff Strunk, Billy Pauch Jr., Kyle Weiss, Matt Stangle, Mike Gular, Michael Storms, Danny Bouc, Mike Lisowski, Ryan Krachun, Duane Howard, Nick Rochinski, Jared Umbenhauer, Doug Manmiller, Logan Watt, Jack Butler, Rick Laubach, Lance Willix, Justin Grim, Ryan Watt, Ron Kline, Brandon Grosso, Tim Buckwalter, Kevin Hirthler, Jordan Henn, Kyle Lilick, Brian Hirthler, Ryan Grim, Jim Housworth, Ray Swinehart, Tanner Van Doren

DID NOT QUALIFY: Sam Martz Sr., Cole Stangle, Cale Ross, Kyle Smith, Ryan Beltz, Dave Dissinger, Chris Gambler, Dylan Swinehart, Kevin Graver Jr., Mike Trautschold, Frank Yankowski, Jimmy Leiby, Cory Merkel, Bobby Trapper Jr., Jesse Leiby, Eddie Strada, Brett Gilmore, Ron Haring Jr., Dan Waisempacher, Steve Swinehart, Mark Kratz, Adrianna Delliponti, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Nate Brinker, Frank Cozze, Steve Young, Sam Martz Jr., Brad Arnold, Craig Whitmoyer, Joe Funk, Louden Reimert, Cody Manmiller, Lex Shive, Ryan Lilick, Eric Kormann, Bobby Trapper Sr., Mike Laise, John Willman, Eric Biehn, Doug Smith

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, October 15 - Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 5 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR