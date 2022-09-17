Nolensville Little League All-Star Team Will Be Honored as Bms Neighborhood Heroes at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The Nolensville Little League All-Star team, who made a stellar run in the Little League World Series in August and captured the hearts of nearly every Tennessean with their ‘magical’ play, will be honored as Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday evening during pre-race ceremonies for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.



The Nolensville team won the Southeast Region title and ultimately fell to Hawaii in the U.S. championship game. They finished second in the U.S. and fourth in the world at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. They finished the post-season with a 17-4 record and were named the winners of the prestigious Jack Losch Sportsmanship Award for the way they handled their businesses on and off the field.



“This amazing group of young men conducted themselves with such class and competitive fire in the Little League World Series, accomplishing something very special that the entire state of Tennessee is very proud of,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “We are so delighted to be able to honor the team here at The Last Great Colosseum on Saturday night as BMS Neighborhood Heroes for their tremendous achievements.”



The Nolensville team will join members of the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Northview/Kodak Fire Department to be celebrated as BMS Neighborhood Heroes on the pre-race stage prior to the green flag for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race that starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.



Nine members of the team and their family members will be in the group that will visit iconic Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. The team will stay and enjoy the race after the pre-race recognition and celebration.



“Never in a million years would I have thought we would be invited to attend a NASCAR playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said assistant coach Evan Satinoff. “The invitation from Bristol Motor Speedway just solidifies the generosity and love people all around the Volunteer State has for this team. It’s an honor for our team to attend Saturday’s race and be recognized in front of so many passionate fans.”



The nine players attending the race are William Satinoff, Drew Chadwick, Jack Rhodes, Josiah Porter, Charlie Malom, Nash Carter, Lane Dever, Bo Daniel and Trent McNiel. The four players who weren’t able to attend the race due to prior committments included JF Forni, Grayson May, Caz Logue and Wright Martin.



“To have our team play in the U.S. title game was super surreal,” Satinoff continued. “For all of our players, coaches and families watching the Little League World Series on television has been a tradition for so many years. Playing the U.S. title game in front of 27,000 people and millions watching worldwide was a moment our Nolensville All-Star family and community will cherish forever.”



The Bristol Motor Speedway Neighborhood Heroes program was launched in 2017 and recognizes first responders, military members and others in our regional communities who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in their professions to make significant impacts in the lives of others. Over the years the program has honored many very deserving individuals from cities all around Bristol Motor Speedway.



The Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy is being honored for the great work it does in replenishing quality law enforcement staff for a variety of agencies. Their cadets fill a variety of positions for law enforcement groups throughout the region and the state of Tennessee. Their most recent class, No. 125, features 51 cadets who will graduate on Sept. 15, 2022. Many of those cadets will be in attendance as guests of Bristol Motor Speedway at the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Travis Stansell, director of the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, will accept the award on the pre-race stage along the track’s frontstretch.



The fire fighters of the Northview/Kodak Fire Department are being honored for the bravery in their efforts to fight Wears Valley Wild Fires in the Smoky Mountains, which burned over 3,700 acres and forced hundreds of evacuations. During the fire, their truck became instantly surrounded by flames. As it seemed their fate would be the worst and there was no way out, the crew began to call family members to say their goodbyes. Miraculously, before the flames overtook their truck and destroyed it, a forestry bulldozer was spotted across the ridge that made a path that led to a forestry truck that came out of nowhere to haul them away to safety. Members of the Northview/Kodak Fire Dept. will be in attendance at America’s Night Race as guests of BMS. Northview/Kodak Fire Chief John Satterfield accept the award on behalf of his fire unit on the pre-race stage along the track’s frontstretch.



To purchase tickets, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR