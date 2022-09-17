Grandview Speedway Quick Results - September 16, 2022

T.P. Trailer Modifieds were on hand for practice rounds to prepare for the Saturday Freedom 76, with 54 cars taking part in the practice session.

On Saturday, September 17, the 52nd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds. The program will include qualifying heats, consolation races, cash dash, along with the Schaeffer Racing Minuteman 20 leading to the 76-lap championship feature. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. pill draw for position is at 4:30 pm. with the drivers meeting at 5 pm. warm-ups are at 6 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while children ages 6-11 are $10, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 24.

Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars along with the Xcel Modifieds and the Roadrunners in action starting at 5 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event. This event will run as long as the date is not needed as the Freedom 76 rain date.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (38 laps): RYAN GRIM, Logan Watt, Brett Gilmore, Cole Stangle, Kyle Smith, Addison Meitzler, Kevin Hirthler, Nate Brinker, Decker Swinehart, Jimmy Leiby, Cody Manmiller, Brian Hirthler, Dylan Hoch, Brad Brightbill, Ryan Graver, Mike Schneck Jr., Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin, Nathan Mohr, Talan Carter, Dakota Kohler, Steve Young, Mark Gaugler, Xavier Sprague, Shon Elk, Michael Burrows, Brad Grim, Mark Kemmerer

DID NOT QUALIFY: Jesse Hirthler, Jesse Landis, Dylan Swinehart, Joey Vaccaro, Zach Steffy, Kaitlyn Bailey, Mike Stofflet, Matt Clay, Chris Esposito, Mike Myers, Colton Perry, Keith Haring, Brad Force, Adrianna Delliponti, Nathan Horn, Josh Adams, Logan Bauman, Mark Mohr, Bryan Rhoads, Billy Eggers, Kevin Olenick, Jesse Leiby

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Trailer Modifieds $31,060 to win – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 24 - Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage plus Xcel Modifieds and Roadrunners – 5 pm. (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Saturday, October 15 - Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 5 pm.

