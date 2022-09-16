Jag Metals Camper Shindig, Wild Asphalt Bbq Showdown Presented by Pit Boss Highlight Infield Activities for Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 Weekend

The Texas Motor Speedway infield will be abuzz during the Sept. 24-25 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader with the JAG Metals Camper Shindig and Wild Asphalt BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss.

The JAG Metals Camper Shindig will feature free evening musical entertainment on Saturday, Sept. 24, following the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity Series Playoff race.

The 1 st Cavalry Division's Mane Street Rock Band from Fort Hood will be the opening act at 9 p.m. CT on the stage that will be located near the Turn 2 area of the backstretch camping. Country music artist Aaron Copeland , a Corsicana, Texas native, will serve as the headliner and perform a 90-minute concert beginning at 10 p.m.

All campers on property are invited to the JAG Metals Camper Shindig. South Tunnel access will be open to all beginning at 6 p.m. or 30 minutes following the checkered flag for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

The Wild Asphalt BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss will be a three-day competition sanctioned by the International Barbeque Cookers Association. Contestants will compete in three categories – brisket, pork spare ribs and half chicken – with cooking beginning Friday and judging taking place Saturday at Noon (chicken), 1:30 p.m. (spare ribs) and 3 p.m. (brisket).

The top-five awards will be announced and presented during the pre-race activities for Sunday’s following day’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

The participant package includes a 40’x40’ infield RV spot and BBQ pit area for the weekend, two infield weekend wristbands and a tow vehicle pass.

For those interested in being right in the middle of the infield action throughout the weekend, limited availability remains in the GEICO Infield Campground . The campground is located inside Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval with easy access to restrooms, showers, Turn 4 dump station and Torchy’s Tacos. Interior spaces (20x40) are available on the infield’s east side from Turn 2 to Turn 3 while paddock spots (20x50) are available in Turns 1 and 4. These paved, gravel and grass surface spots accommodate RVs, 5th wheels, travel trailers and pop-ups.

For more camping information and options or to reserve a spot, please click here or call the TMS Ticket Office at 817.215.8500.

The newly renovated Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway 1/5-mile dirt track will kick off the weekend of racing with the inaugural C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA. The four-day event (Sept. 21-24) features practice on Wednesday (Sept. 21), qualifying races Thursday and Friday (Sept. 22-23) and mains and finals Saturday (Sept. 24). Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions. NASCAR stars currently confirmed to participate include Christopher Bell, two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton Busch, Sheldon Creed, Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt, and John Hunter Nemechek.

For ticket information for the September 24-25 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, including individual day tickets for C. Bell’s Micro Mania, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com .

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus buying individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway's busy schedule by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.