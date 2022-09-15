8th Annual KerbyStrong Race Set For Saturday Night At Macon IL Speedway

The eighth annual KerbyStrong will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Macon Speedway, Macon, IL. Time trials start at 6 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Decatur Building Trades Big 10 Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Big 10 Modifieds, and Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman will have special events with extra pay. Four other divisions will also race.

“This annual fundraiser is held in memory of Kerby Damery, a highly respected, competitive driver who enjoyed life and racing in his hometown track right here at Macon Speedway,” said Bob Sargent, owner, Macon Speedway.

In 2007 at age 42, Kerby was diagnosed with stage 4 appendix cancer. He fought valiantly for eight years and on Feb. 8, 2015, he won the checkered flag of life.

In his memory, a registered 501(c) (3) charitable Foundation was created with proceeds to benefit local cancer patients who need help with transportation, prescriptions, medical equipment, or any other need(s) as deemed necessary.

“The mission of the KerbyStrong Foundation is to inspire others to never give up, provide education about cancer screenings and provide support for cancer patients and their families,” says Nikki Damery, Kerby Damery’s widow, and Executive Director of the KerbyStrong Foundation. “This Saturday night, our Annual KerbyStrong race helps us to remember Kerby and his orange and blue late model car #10 – his passion to always give back to help others.”

This year’s KerbyStrong gold sponsors: Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, Memorial Health System, Operating Engineers Local 965 and Phoenix Tile Distributors, Inc. Other sponsors include the Hayes Family, McLeod Express, DynaGraphics, Decatur Battery, Illini Pharmacy Supply, Carpenters Local 270, Green Hyundai, Stan Ferguson Drywall, as well as many in-kind donations.

“Throughout the years, the Damery family has been very humbled by the support and generosity of the community. Kerby’s positive, determined spirit will remain forever #KERBYSTRONG.”

Grandstand admission for Saturday’s race is just $15 per person, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit gates open at 4:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com and www.kerbystrong.com.

CURRENT MACON SPEEDWAY STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 10C Colby Eller Taylorville IL 880 0 2 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 854 26 3 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 848 32 4 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 766 114 5 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta IL 654 226 6 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 622 258 7 9B Brandon Miller Broadwell IL 556 324 8 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 524 356 9 27E Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 520 360 10 T22 Curtis Eller Taylorville IL 518 362



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 944 0 2 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 916 28 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 852 92 4 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 834 110 5 8Z Zach Taylor Springfield IL 612 332 6 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 568 376 7 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 556 388 8 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 550 394 9 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 516 428 10 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 492 452



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 992 0 2 8UP Zach Taylor Springfield IL 884 108 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 870 122 4 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 850 142 5 12 Dean Holt Decatur IL 752 240 6 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 748 244 7 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 612 380 8 67 Austin Seets Brighton IL 544 448 9 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 496 496 10 J13 Justin Coffey Stonington IL 434 558



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 414 0 2 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 368 46 3 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 356 58 4 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 350 64 5 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 316 98 6 87 Wes O'Dell Springfield IL 292 122 7 21 Ed Cleeton Tovey IL 278 136 8 5S Ronald Bacon Decatur IL 264 150 9 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 200 214 10 14 Cole Landers Taylorville IL 186 228



51 Bistro Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 896 0 2 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 676 220 3 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 662 234 4 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 654 242 5 17 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 646 250 6 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 600 296 7 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 592 304 8 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 540 356 9 55 Zane Reitz Veedersburg IN 498 398 10 21E Eric Boomer Bethany IL 482 414



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 95Q Tristin Quinlan Decatur IL 890 0 2 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 858 32 3 324 Brady Reed Decatur IL 588 302 4 15T Taryn Page Decatur IL 488 402 5 34 Jeremy Reed Decatur IL 434 456 6 20B Bridget Fulton Marissa IL 386 504 7 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 378 512 8 DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger Peoria IL 286 604 9 20 Casey Eskew Springfield IL 234 656 10 41 Jaekob Durbin Ramsey IL 230 660



Micros By Bailey Chassis

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 8B John Barnard Sherman IL 776 0 2 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton IL 762 14 3 55S Daryn Stark Springfield IL 576 200 4 55H Hayden Harvey Warrensburg IL 568 208 5 00 Joe Taft Dawson IL 476 300 6 92 John Plotner Decatur IL 444 332 7 N1A Shania Alexander Humboldt IL 404 372 8 87 Collin Shain Sullivan IL 356 420 9 40 Devin Feger East Peoria IL 342 434 10 17 Molly Day East Peoria IL 334 442

Macon Speedway PR