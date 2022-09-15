Ride ‘Em Cowboy! Bull Riders From Across the U.S. to Compete in ’Ride The Lightning’ in Talladega Superspeedway Infield During NASCAR Playoffs Weekend

Cowboys from across the United States are coming back to Talladega Superspeedway for the second consecutive year to entertain fans with the high-energy, ’Ride The Lightning’ event on Friday night, Sept. 30, during the track’s NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader Weekend.

Held in the iconic infield of the 2.66-mile venue, ’Ride The Lightning’ will feature a Bull Riding Competition the night before a Saturday doubleheader - the Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Chevy Silverado 250 NASCAR Camping World Series event – before culminating with the Sunday YellaWood 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series, the second race of three in the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12. The event, which starts at 7 p.m. CDT, is produced by Lightning Livestock - an endeavor by Sparks, Inc. The participating Cowboys are by invitation only.

“It’s going to be an electrifying event to watch,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “The infield at Talladega Superspeedway is a fun place to be and this just adds another chapter to its tradition. We want thank Sparks, Inc., for bringing back the Lightning Livestock Rodeo. The fans are going to love it.”

Lightning Livestock has invited some of the toughest bull riders from across the U.S and are bringing some of the top-ranked bovine athletes to the Talladega infield.

Each of the bull riders competing will get on one bull in Rounds 1 and 2. After Round 2, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled, and the rider with the highest score will be the champion of Talladega’s ’Ride The Lightning.’ The champion will also get the chance to ride the ’Bounty Bull’ Clifford. If the champion chooses to take his chance at Unridden ’Bounty Bull’ Clifford and can hang on for eight seconds, he will walk away with an additional $3,000, a custom 7L ear tag pendant, and the Talladega ’Ride The Lightning’ 2022 Champion Buckle.

Along with Bull Riding, the ‘Ride The Lightning’ event will be a pyro show, music, merchandise giveaways and much more.

Infield campers will have the ability to witness the rodeo, as well as YellaWood 500 renewals guests (those with renewal outside grandstand seating). Others can purchase a 5-day infield admission pass by calling 1-877-Go2-DEGA or log onto www.talladegasupespeedway.com.

Great tickets remain for the anticipated weekend, which kicks off Friday afternoon (at 2:30 p.m. CDT) with qualifying that will determine the starting lineup for both the Sparks 300 and Chevy Silverado 250. Saturday’s festivities get under way 11:30 a.m. CDT with the drop of the green flag for the Chevy Silverado 250, followed by the Sparks 300 at 3 p.m. CDT. Sunday’s YellaWood 500 is set for a 1 p.m. CDT start. For all ticket information, fans are encouraged to call 1-877-Go2-DEGA or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

Fans can keep up with all the happenings at NASCAR's Most Competitive race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App. for the latest speedway news.

