Sixth Annual Magic of Lights® Holiday Display Returns to Daytona International Speedway for Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience

Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday twinkling lights extravaganza, returns to Daytona International Speedway Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Back for its sixth year at the World Center of Racing, Magic of Lights will continue to bring a dazzling display of more than one million sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today by visiting www.magicoflights.com/daytona.

Kids from ages one to 92 (and above) will be mesmerized with the colorful lights, holiday scenes and a cast of characters. Families, couples, friends, social and work groups can enjoy the happy holiday experience by taking advantage of special pre-sale, Santa Saver discount pricing of $17 for standard vehicles through Nov. 2. All ticket prices include:





Santa Saver Discount Pricing (online) from Sept. 15 - Nov. 2: In advance, $17 per standard vehicle or $40 for Limousines, party busses or vans for 15 passengers.

Standard Pricing from Nov. 3 - Dec. 8: $20 per standard vehicle in advance or $30 at the gate weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $35 on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Dash passes for standard vehicles are available during this time frame for $40. Limo/party bus/15-passenger vans are $50 weekdays and $60 on weekends. Dash passes for Limo/Party bus/15-passener van are $60.

Advanced Pricing Prime Season from Dec. 9 - Jan 1: $25 per standard vehicle (online) in advance or $35 at the gate weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $40 on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Standard vehicle Dash passes are available during this period for $45 (online). Limo/party bus/15-passenger van are $40 (online) in advance, and $55 on the weekend. A Dash pass for the large vehicles is $60.

Every Tuesday (excluding Dec 20th) is Double Drive Through Night – drive through the lights two times, with the purchase of one vehicle ticket.

Group rates are available.

Tour buses cannot be accommodated.

Magic of Lights will be open from 6-10 p.m. ET nightly except for Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 24-27) and Dec. 3 when hours of operation will be 7-10 p.m. ET.

Tickets purchased online in advance can be used at any date, allowing guests the flexibility on when they choose to attend. The experience will include a drive behind the Ticket and Tours Building, through the state-of-the-art motorsports facility and conclude in the Midway display area.

New this year will feature the premiere of the Barbie TM holiday light display as well as Big Foot Monster Trucks and Prehistoric Christmas.

Magic of Lights includes familiar favorite holiday scenes and characters that warm the heart and create special family memories across the generations. Some of those favorite, festive traditional scenes returning include the Illuminating Mega Tree, which is 40 feet tall with dancing lights synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, plus, a Tropical Christmas, Fairytale Scenes, Reindeer Crossing, 12 Days of Christmas and the notorious Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

Each frame of each scene is designed using the Latest CAD Technology and hand built in-house from the Magic of Lights warehouse located in Medina, Ohio. The Magic of Lights show holds more than 10 miles of LED lighting installed inside the displays, in tress and on buildings throughout its course. There are 10 different colors of LED bulbs used.

Scenes are as high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet. The steel displays are designed, bent, cut and welded into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create each show’s giant winter holiday scenes. Each Magic of Lights show used about 10 miles of steel to build the displays.

Proceeds from the Magic of Lights at Daytona International Speedway will benefit AdventHealth Foundation.

Buckle up the kids and enjoy the magic – The Magic of Lights at Daytona!

Magic of Lights is produced by a team of family entertainment professionals at Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC, with decades of international show experience at the highest level.

For more information on Magic of Lights, visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com and www.MagicOfLights.com.

Fans can also stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on

