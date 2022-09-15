Lofland to Lead NHMS Corporate Sales Team

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) has added a veteran corporate sales leader to its growing team in advance of the upcoming 2023 season.

Rob Lofland, vice president of corporate partnerships at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway (DMS), a fellow Speedway Motorsports facility, will add NHMS to his portfolio, including oversight of corporate partnership efforts, client management and partner retention. He will also be focused on bringing additional events to the facility on an annual basis.

Lofland, who has more than two decades of experience in the corporate sales world, began his career at DMS in 2000. Since 2020, in addition to Dover, he has successfully overseen corporate sales at Nashville Superspeedway in Tennessee, which hosted its first two NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) weekends in 2021 and 2022.

“In addition to the success we have enjoyed at Dover, I am now very excited to also have the opportunity to work with David McGrath and his team at New Hampshire,” said Lofland. “The speedway plays such an important role in the landscape of the New England sports and entertainment market. It will be a great opportunity for me to build on their past accomplishments.”

“Speedway Motorsports is fortunate to have a wealth of talent at all of our facilities,” said Kevin Camper, Speedway Motorsports’ executive vice president and chief sales officer. “Rob has a long and successful corporate sales record, and we look forward to him expanding New Hampshire’s business relationships and making ‘The Magic Mile’ a go-to destination for corporate opportunities.”

Lofland will be based in Delaware and can be contacted at (302) 883-6552 or [email protected] com.

