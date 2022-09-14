Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500 & YellaWood 500 Return to Spring and Fall, Respectively, in 2023 as NASCAR Announces Schedules for Top-Tier Series; Tickets On Sale Now For ’23 GEICO 500

NASCAR today announced the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule that includes Talladega Superspeedway’s race weekends - the GEICO 500 and the YellaWood 500, return to the spring and fall, respectively.

During NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary, the 53rd edition of the Talladega springtime classic, GEICO 500, is set for Sunday, April 23, 2023, and will be the premier series’ 10th points race of the year. The winner of the GEICO 500 will advance to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Tickets, which start at just $65, are on sale now and can be found here or at www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . Kicking off the weekend on April 22, will be the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race will also be a part of the track’s tripleheader weekend.

While the 2022 YellaWood 500 is just over two weeks away (on Oct. 2), next year’s version of the fall classic will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, and will again be the crucial, second race in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend will start on Saturday, Sept. 29, with the Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“We are thrilled to have both our GEICO 500 and YellaWood 500 weekends back next spring and fall on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “Families and friends will yet again be able to converge at the greatest race track in the world for the greatest experience and entertainment. We look forward to new fans also being here, creating race traditions and taking home lifetime memories that can only be had at Talladega.”

One part of the entertainment that Crichton refers to is the Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019 and continues to receive rave reviews. The Talladega Garage Experience gives fans the chance to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before, including being able to be up-close to NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage car bays. In addition, there’s the unique 35,000 square foot “Big Bill’s” covered Open Air Social Club, complete with ample seating, a bar and a 41-foot diagonal video screen, the opportunity to be a part of Ruoff Victory Lane, and a lot more.

All the incredible traditions fans know and love such as camping, the Saturday Night Concert, the Big One on the Blvd (spring GEICO 500) in the infield, the unique social atmosphere, tailgating, parties, kids programming and just plain family fun along with much more will be back in ’23.

Fans wishing to attend the Cup Series races at ’DEGA in 2023 can purchase tickets starting at $65.00 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Account holders from 2022 can take advantage of even lower pricing when renewing their tickets & camping. For information on the 2023 GEICO 500 and YellaWood 500, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA (1-877-462-3342).

The complete ’23 schedules of all three NASCAR series can be found at www.nascar.com. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contender Ross Chastain is the reigning champion of the GEICO 500 while Bubba Wallace won last year’s YellaWood 500.

Grandstand and tower seating are still available for the upcoming NASCAR Tripleheader Playoffs race weekend, Oct. 1-2, which includes Sunday’s YellaWood 500 and a Saturday doubleheader with the Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For all ticket information, fans are encouraged to 1-877-Go2-DEGA or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

