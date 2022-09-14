NASCAR Xfinity Series Joins NASCAR Cup Series as Part of First-Ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on July 1-2, 2023

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules, the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend featuring the Cup Series will be joined by the future stars of the sport in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on July 1-2, 2023.

“The first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend will be even more exhilarating with the addition of the bright stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Julie Giese, President, Chicago Street Race. “As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series competing along the shores of Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago will be an historic moment for the sport.”

The first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race will take place on Sunday, July 2, 2023, and will be preceded by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Both races will be surrounded by music and entertainment options for all ages, making it one of the signature sporting and entertainment events of the year.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race will transform DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, Columbus Drive and select surrounding thoroughfares into a 12-turn, 2.2-mile course. The start/finish line and pit road will be located along South Columbus Drive directly in front of Buckingham Fountain. The street race will pass through the famed Grant Park, as well as approach the northern edge of Soldier Field, one of the most notable and recognizable sports venues in the country – and the site of the only other Cup Series race to take place in Downtown Chicago, in 1956.

To download the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend logo and course layout, click here.

Tickets for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend will go on-sale later this year at NASCARChicago.com. Additional details and elements of the weekend will be announced in the near future.

Start times and television networks for the 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules will be announced at a later date. To view the full 2023 NASCAR schedule, visit www.nascar.com/2023schedule.

NASCAR PR