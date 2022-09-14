Pocono Raceway - 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Date - July 23

NASCAR will bring all three of its National Series, highlighted by the premier Cup Series, to Pocono Raceway for a robust July 21-23 race weekend as the national stock-car sanctioning body announced its 2023 schedules today.

The centerpiece of the weekend that features three NASCAR races in two days will be the NASCAR Cup Series race, which will be held on Sunday, July 23. The NASCAR Cup Series race will be preceded by a doubleheader on Saturday, July 22, with races in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Race start times, television broadcast partners and the full weekend schedule will be released at a later date.

Pocono Raceway is coming off a highly successful 2022 NASCAR race weekend in July, which was buoyed by the M&M’S® Fan Appreciation 400 being the largest-attended Cup Series race at “The Tricky Triangle” since 2010. Camping was sold out for a second consecutive year and all premium seating and hospitality suites were sold out as well.

“NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary next year, and for 50 of those years they have been coming to Long Pond, Pennsylvania,” Pocono President Ben May said. “That is a real milestone by any measure for both NASCAR and Pocono Raceway. Last year, our fans brought something special and packed this place with an unbelievably high level of passion, camaraderie and a palatable sense of real joy about NASCAR being back at their favorite track. We cannot wait to see the encore our fans and the greatest drivers in motorsports have planned for July 21-23, 2023.”

Tickets for the July 21-23, 2023, NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway are scheduled to go on sale Monday, Oct. 10. All 2022 ticketholders can renew beginning Monday, Sept. 19.

Grandstand tickets for the 2023 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will start at $45, four-day camping will start at $250, and kids 12 and under continue to get in free at Pocono Raceway. For complete 2023 pricing and schedule information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR