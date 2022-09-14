NASCAR confirms two Phoenix Raceway weekends in 2023

NASCAR fans who love Phoenix Raceway had their hopes confirmed by NASCAR on Wednesday. The sanctioning body announced that it’s once again holding two weekends of racing at the iconic one-mile, doglegged oval, beginning with Ruoff Mortgage 500 weekend, March 10-12.

NASCAR previously announced that NASCAR Championship Weekend is returning to Phoenix Raceway in 2023, with four championship races scheduled for three days, Nov. 3-5.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous support and devotion our fans and campers continue to show our world-class facility,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We don’t take that support for granted, and we look forward to delivering two incredible weekends of NASCAR racing that will provide them with a lifetime full of memories.”

The March 2023 weekend begins with the ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 150 on Friday, March 10, and continues Saturday, March 11, with the return of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 200. Those races set the table for Sunday, March 12, when the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series compete in the Ruoff Mortgage 500. Tickets for those races are on sale at www.phoenixraceway.com, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats now given that the Ruoff Mortgage 500 sold out in 2022.

The popularity of Phoenix Raceway’s March weekend is due in no short part to the potent preview it will provide for NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5, 2023. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will crown its champion on Friday, Nov. 3, followed by the ARCA Menards Series West finale and NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Saturday, Nov. 4. And for the fourth consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series will culminate its season with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Grandstand tickets for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway sold out in May, but a limited number of standing room only tickets remain available for NASCAR’s 2022 grand finale on Sunday, Nov. 6. There are also grandstand tickets available for the Lucas Oil 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, Nov. 4, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship / ARCA Menards Series West doubleheader on Saturday, Nov. 5. A Saturday ticket also includes Busch Light Pole Award qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Additional 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend experiences and entertainment will be announced in the weeks ahead, and fans are encouraged to visit www.phoenixraceway.com for the latest information and to secure their tickets before they are gone.

Phoenix Raceway PR