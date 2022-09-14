Brickyard Weekend Returning to August Date in 2023

The one-of-a-kind Brickyard Weekend will return to the month where it all started – August – for three exciting NASCAR and INDYCAR races in 2023 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Racing will take place Aug. 11-13 on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course in three series – the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The race lineup:

Saturday, Aug. 12

Gallagher Grand Prix: NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sunday, Aug. 13

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: NASCAR Cup Series

The Brickyard 400 took place annually in August since Jeff Gordon won the inaugural race Aug. 6, 1994, until Jimmie Johnson earned his first Brickyard victory on Aug. 6, 2006. The race weekend then took place in July or September for 16 of the last 17 years, with the exception being the first event with all three races on the road course in mid-August 2021.

“The Brickyard Weekend is such a unique event for race fans, with three exciting races among three top series on the IMS road course,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “August was the original home for the Brickyard 400 in 1994 and the original Brickyard Weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES together in 2021, so we’re happy to see the races return to a date that’s popular with fans and with plenty of history.”

With the Brickyard Weekend returning to its original month, it’s also worth noting the 2023 event will take place on the eve of the 114th anniversary of the first motor race at IMS, a series of motorcycle races Aug. 14, 1909, on the 2.5-mile oval.

This will be the third consecutive year the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will race on the fast, flowing IMS road course on the same weekend. It’s the only time the top two NASCAR series and North America’s top open-wheel racing series will compete at the same track on the same weekend, creating a dream motorsports menu for race fans.

Fans who attended Brickyard Weekend in 2022 have a limited time to act now to secure their seats at IMS.com/renew. Fans who did not attend in 2022 may submit a ticket application for the Brickyard Weekend at IMS.com/renew. Tickets will go on sale to the general public later this fall.

Tyler Reddick won the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, AJ Allmendinger captured the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, and Alexander Rossi took the checkered flag in the Gallagher Grand Prix in late July during the 2022 Brickyard Weekend.

IMS PR