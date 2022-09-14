May, September NASCAR weekends return to Kansas Speedway in 2023

Just three days after Bubba Wallace provided an historic end to Kansas Speedway’s 2022 season, NASCAR announced it is coming back to Kansas Speedway for two great weekends of racing in 2023.

The most competitive racing on the planet will return to Kansas Speedway, May 6-7, culminating in the NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 7. The weekend begins on Saturday, May 6, with a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and fun for the whole family. An ARCA Menards Series race will also take place that weekend (date TBD).

Even more excitement will be on tap September 8-10, when the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs return to America’s heartland and cap four great races in three days. The Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 10, will once again be the penultimate race of the Round of 16, putting an exclamation point on a power-packed weekend of high-octane action. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will begin the weekend festivities on Friday, Sept. 9, followed by a NASCAR Xfinity Series race the following day and an ARCA Menards Series race (date TBD).

“We can’t wait to welcome our fans back for two great weekends in 2023,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “The improvements we made to the fan experience this year will be even bigger and better next year, and we know the racing will once again provide them with a lifetime full of memories.”

Tickets for next season go on sale at a later date. For the latest ticketing information, news and updates, please visit www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR