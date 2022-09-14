NASCAR To Return To Milwaukee Mile In 2023

To the delight of racing enthusiasts, Wisconsin State Fair Park officials today announced the return of NASCAR to the historic Milwaukee Mile Speedway at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will make its stop at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 27, 2023.



The Milwaukee Mile will come alive the weekend of the race, hosting not only the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, but also the ARCA Menards Series. Racing action will take place on Saturday and Sunday of the event weekend.



Track Enterprises of Macon, IL, has been producing and promoting ARCA events at the Milwaukee Mile for several years, and will continue its partnership with Wisconsin State Fair Park to bring NASCAR back to Milwaukee.



“We’re honored and proud to help Wisconsin State Fair Park bring NASCAR racing back to the Milwaukee Mile,” said Track Enterprises’ Bob Sargent. “A historical venue like the Mile deserves great racing and the NASCAR Trucks always put on a great show.”



In 1984 and 1985, the NASCAR Grand National Stock Car Race was held at the Milwaukee Mile. In 1993, NASCAR returned to the track with the Busch Series. In 1995, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series also began racing at the Milwaukee Mile in its inaugural season, and both events remained at the track until 2009.



“The Milwaukee Mile is a fan-favorite, and some of NASCAR’s biggest stars scored early career wins at the historic one-mile oval,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “What’s more, this race will serve as the second race in the Truck Series Round of 8, adding even more anticipation for what is sure to be a thrilling return to the Mile.”



“After several successful ARCA races in recent years, the State Fair Park Board of Directors is thrilled to continue this momentum and welcome NASCAR back to the historic Milwaukee Mile,” said John Yingling, Wisconsin State Fair Park Board Chairman. “This event wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of the Track Enterprises team, the State Fair Park staff and the State of Wisconsin Administration. We look forward to an exciting weekend of racing next August and more events like it in the future.”



All tickets include both races and are on sale now. Reserved Seating starts at $45. General Admission Tickets are $40 for adults, and children 12 and under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased online HERE



Information about camping and race day infield tickets will be released in the future.

Track Enterprises PR