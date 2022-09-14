Dover Motor Speedway to host NASCAR tripleheader weekend on April 28-30, 2023

NASCAR returns to Dover Motor Speedway in 2023 for another tripleheader weekend of racing, continuing a tradition at the Monster Mile that began in 1969.





Dover Motor Speedway hosts its next NASCAR weekend on April 28-30, 2023, including the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 30.

2022 fans who have not locked in their seats for 2023 can still do so through Wednesday, Oct. 12 by using their online Account Manager or call 800-441-RACE to discuss your options with your account representative.

New customers can purchase 2023 tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

The April 30 NASCAR Cup Series race is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

The Monster Mile’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Friday, April 28: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race

“We can’t wait for the Monster Mile to roar once again in 2023,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “Our team is well into planning for a weekend of non-stop entertainment and fun which will create lifetime memories for our fans! We pride ourselves on not only having the world’s fastest one-mile oval, which produces great racing, but more importantly the unforgettable experience families share from generation to generation here in Dover.”

