NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final Purse Announced; RaceChoice.com Non-Qualifiers Race Added to Schedule

Stafford Speedway and Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series officials have released a full prize money breakdown for the 49th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final scheduled for Saturday, September 24th. In addition, a 20 lap non-qualifiers B-Main presented by RaceChoice.com has been added to the event schedule.

Over 50 of the top Modified teams in the Northeast will be at Stafford to compete for $15,000 to win and a guaranteed $1,000 to start. Total prize money for the 80 lap race will be in excess of $66,000. The 20 lap RaceChoice.com non-qualifiers race will pay $500 to start, while the winner will have the option to take home a $1,000 payday or transfer to compete in the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final. Additional prize money will be on the line with a $300 bonus going to the winner of each heat race.

NAPA Fall Final Tickets & Event Information

“This is the biggest NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final we’ve had in over 20 years,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “Over 50 teams have already entered the event and will all be chasing the big $15,000 payday. After a great event back in 2020, we’re looking forward to having the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series back at Stafford for the NAPA Fall Final.”

51 teams have already entered the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final including: Woody Pitkat, Matt Hirschman, Burt Myers, Ron Silk, Chuck Hossfeld, Eric Goodale, Ryan Preece, Keith Rocco, Ronnie Williams, Anthony Nocella, Chase Dowling and more.

See the Full Entry-List

Tickets for the 49th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final are available online at staffordspeedway.com/tickets. Limited reserved tickets are available for the September 24th event. Also joining the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series is an SK Modified point race, the Vintage All-Stars, and a special SK Light Modified Invitational that is open to any driver who has not won an SK Light Modified feature event in 2022.

Stafford Speedway PR