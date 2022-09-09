Bms Fan Zone and Fan Midway Offers Tons of Fun for Guests; Food City Fan Zone Stage Alive With Entertainment

Guests who attend the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Sept. 15-17, will find an abundance of entertainment options in the BMS Fan Zone, located at BMS Entrance 1 (North) near the famed Bristol tower and It’s Bristol Baby monument. The BMS Fan Midway, located in the lot down the hill behind the track’s frontstretch, also has a variety of sponsor displays and activities.



The BMS Fan Zone features a diverse menu of shows, activities and attractions, including the return of the BMS Freestyle bikes, an Axe Throwing station, the Extreme Globe of Death motorcycle stunt act, a Mechanical Bull, a NASCAR race simulator, a Mobile Gaming Trailer, Rock Climbing Tower, the BMS Kid Zone and the ultra-popular Food City Fan Zone Stage.



One of the main attractions in the BMS Fan Zone is the Food City Fan Zone Stage, hosted by Josh Mancuso, with Trackside Live showcased on Saturday with hosts Jose Castillo and Alex Weaver. The Food City Fan Zone Stage offers guests a wide variety of music, driver and celebrity appearances, games, SCC live auctions, driver Q&A chats, prizes and so much fun.



Drivers who are scheduled to make appearances on the Food City Fan Zone Stage include Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Corey LaJoie, William Byron, Erik Jones, Chris Buescher, Ty Dillon, Cole Custer and Justin Haley. Several Xfinity Series star also will appear, including Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Sam Mayer, Josh Berry, Jeb Burton, Chad Finchum and Bayley Currey. Camping World Truck Series drivers who are scheduled to appear on stage include Hailie Deegan, Grant Enfinger, Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Purdy, Tyler Ankrum, John Hunter Nemechek, Jack Wood and Tanner Gray.



Additional activities for the Food City Fan Zone Stage will be Friday night’s return of the incredible Foam Party. First held at BMS in 2019, the Foam Party thrilled guests by allowing them to party the night away with gallons and gallons of glow-in-the-dark foam with famed TikTok influencer Justin Danger Nunley and the Appalachian Highlands' own music mixer extraordinaire, DJ Stacie. Prior to the Foam Party on Friday, country music performer Tim Dugger will play the post-race concert. On Thursday night the post-race concert will feature Spank!, an ’80s party band.



Among the popular attractions in the BMS Fan Zone will be a wild bucking Mechanical Bull, which will be available for guests to ride Thursday through Saturday. The BMX Freestyle team will show off their daredevil skills in a pair of shows throughout each day. The amazing Globe of Death will thrill guests as the stunt riders perform inside and oval steel cage with two shows on each day of the weekend, as will the new Extreme Trampoline. Guests can channel their inner lumberjack at the Axe Throwing station and jump inside a state-of-the-art Racing Simulator to test their race driving skills.



There will be tons of fun stuff for kids to do at the track at the BMS Kids Zone. There will be Inflatables, a euro bungie, a challenging rock wall, the cornhole game and coloring stations. To elevate the fun-meter, BMS’s loveable and mischievous raccoon mascots, Bump and Run, are scheduled to make appearances on Friday and Saturday.



The BMS Fan Midway, which sits in the big lot directly between the oval and Bristol Dragway, will have a showcase of Bristol Motor Speedway’s premier sponsors & partners, many of which will have fan activations. Some of those featured sponsors will include Anheuser-Busch, Bass Pro Shops, Bush’s Beans, Ambetter, Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, GEICO, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol and UNOH. The Appalachian Service Project also will have its “Race To Build” event going on and the University of Nebraska and Iowa State will be competing to build two houses during the course of the weekend. The BMS Fan Midway also will have an Ax Throwing station and a Mechanical Bull.



Schedules for the BMS Fan Zone and the Food City Fan Zone Stage are below. Please visit Bristol Motor Speedway’s website for schedule updates throughout the weekend.



Thursday, Sept. 15

Noon BMS Fan Zone and BMS Kids Zone Opens

Axe Throwing, Mechanical Bull, Race Simulator,

Mobile Gaming Trailer, Rock Climbing Tower

1 p.m. Food City Fan Zone Stage Opens

1:30 p.m. Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray

2 p.m. Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Purdy and Tyler Ankrum

2 p.m. Globe of Death exhibition

2:15 p.m. John Hunter Nemechek

2:20 p.m. Extreme Trampoline

2:30 p.m. ThorSport Racing Driver TBD

2:40 p.m. BMX Stunt Team

3:30 p.m. Globe of Death exhibition

3:45 p.m. Grant Enfinger and Jack Wood

3:50 p.m. Extreme Trampoline

4 p.m. Richard Petty

4:10 p.m. BMX Stunt Team

5 p.m. Brownie King

11 p.m. Post-Race Concert: Spank! ‘80s Party Band



Friday, Sept. 16

Noon BMS Fan Zone and BMS Kids Zone Opens

Axe Throwing, Mechanical Bull, Race Simulator,

Mobile Gaming Trailer, Rock Climbing Tower

12:30 p.m. Food City Fan Zone Stage Opens

12:30 p.m. Jeb Burton

12:45 p.m. Chad Finchum

1 p.m. Bayley Currey

1:45 p.m. Justin Haley

2 p.m. Ty Dillon and Cole Custer

2 p.m. Globe of Death exhibition

2:20 p.m. Extreme Trampoline

2:40 p.m. BMX Stunt Team

3:30 p.m. Chris Buescher

3:30 p.m. Globe of Death exhibition

3:45 p.m. U.S. Army new recruits swearing in

3:50 p.m. Extreme Trampoline

4 p.m. SCC-Bristol Live Auction with Josh Mancuso

4:10 p.m. BMX Stunt Team

4:45 p.m. Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry and Sam Mayer

5:15 p.m. Food City check presentation: Coalition for Kids

10 p.m. Post-Race Concert: Country Music Singer Tim Dugger

11 p.m. The FOAM PARTY with Justin Danger Nunley and DJ Stacie



Saturday, Sept. 17

Noon BMS Fan Zone and BMS Kids Zone Opens

Axe Throwing, Mechanical Bull, Race Simulator,

Mobile Gaming Trailer, Rock Climbing Tower

2 p.m. Globe of Death exhibition

2:20 p.m. Extreme Trampoline

2:30 p.m. Influencer Meet Up with Justin Danger Nunley

2:40 p.m. BMX Stunt Team

3 p.m. Trackside Live with Jose Castillo and Alex Weaver

3 p.m. Marcus Smith and Jerry Caldwell

3:05 p.m. Erik Jones

3:15 p.m. Joey Logano

3:30 p.m. Ryan Blaney

3:45 p.m. Michael Buffer

4 p.m. SCC-Bristol Live Auction with Josh Mancuso

4:10 p.m. Globe of Death exhibition

4:30 p.m. Corey LaJoie

4:30 p.m. Extreme Trampoline

4:45 p.m. William Byron

4:50 p.m. BMX Stunt Team



The action on the track begins with Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and defending winner Chandler Smith battling for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Sept. 15, 9 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of the Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).



On Friday, Sparks are sure to fly once again in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Allmendinger, Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Austin Hill, Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry will be trying to lock in their Playoff positions in the season’s final regular season race (Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio) while others like Ryan Sieg, Landon Cassill and Sheldon Creed are in an intense battle to make one of the 12 Playoff spots. The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the track on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the first elimination race of the Playoffs.



To purchase tickets, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

