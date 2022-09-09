Labonte Brothers Celebrity Clay Shoot Among Scc Events for Upcoming Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 Race Weekend

The Labonte Brothers Celebrity Clay Shoot will headline several Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas fundraising activities surrounding the Sept. 24-25 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Hall of Fame brothers Terry and Bobby Labonte will serve as co-hosts for the celebrity clay shoot to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the scenic Circle T Ranch in Westlake. Terry, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2016 Hall of Fame inductee, and Bobby, the 2000 series champ and 2020 HOF inductee, will be on hand to host as well as participate in one of SCC’s most popular events.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT with registration and lunch presented by the Premier Truck Group. The sporting clays tournament, with golf cart sponsorship from Trophy Tractor, will start at 2 p.m. and be followed by an awards dinner catered by The Capital Grille at 5 p.m. The dinner also will feature musical entertainment from Steve Helms and Ben McPherson.

The cost for a team of four is $1,500 and the fee includes competition shells. For more information or to register, click here . Sponsorship opportunities also are available for this event.

The clay shoot is one of several activities scheduled for race week to benefit SCC-Texas. Here’s a look at what else is on tap:

· Hot Laps – This inaugural event, which will be held Friday, Sept. 23, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., will provide fans with the special opportunity to take a three-lap ride around Texas Motor Speedway’s high-banked, 1.5-mile oval in one of the speedway’s official Chevrolet Camaro pace cars. The donation is $150 per person for three laps and spots are limited. To register, click here .

· SCC Texas Playoffs Live Auction – The Trackside Live stage, located near Gate 3 of the Fan Zone, will be the site of a live auction of various items and memorabilia for fans on Saturday, Sept. 24. The SCC Texas Playoffs Live Auction will start 15 minutes following the checkered flag for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, which begins at 2:30 p.m., so be sure to stop by on your way out. The auction is free and open to the public.

· 50/50 Raffle – You don’t need to wind up in Victory Lane to be a big winner during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race weekend. On Saturday and Sunday of race weekend, SCC will be selling tickets (10 for $10, 40 for $20, 120 for $40, 300 for $100) for the 50/50 Raffle , where one lucky winner will receive half the money raised and the other will benefit SCC-Texas. Branded raffle kiosks will be located on the concourse and mobile sellers in green 50/50 Raffle vests with signs will be walking the property, including the campgrounds.

· The Legacy Shop – This race weekend-only shop gives fans the opportunity to purchase unique memorabilia items of Texas Motor Speedway history to benefit SCC-Texas. The Legacy Shop , located between Gates 4 & 5 in the Fan Zone , is open from when the gates open to the conclusion of the day’s on-track activities on both Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept 25.

Since 1997, Speedway Children's Charities at Texas Motor Speedway has distributed more than $11.5 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need. The funds distributed by SCC are raised through special events held throughout the year. Most of the SCC events are geared around the major race weeks at Texas Motor Speedway. SCC could fill the grandstands at Texas Motor Speedway 18 times with the number of children the organization has helped since being formed.

For more information on SCC or the upcoming charitable events at Texas Motor Speedway, please visit www.speedwaycharities.org .

The newly renovated Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway 1/5-mile dirt track will kick off the weekend of racing with the inaugural C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA. The four-day event (Sept. 21-24) features practice on Wednesday (Sept. 21), qualifying races Thursday and Friday (Sept. 22-23) and mains and finals Saturday (Sept. 24). Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions. NASCAR stars currently confirmed to participate include Christopher Bell, two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton Busch, Sheldon Creed, Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt, and John Hunter Nemechek.

For ticket information for the September 24-25 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, including individual day tickets for C. Bell’s Micro Mania, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com .

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway's busy schedule by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram .