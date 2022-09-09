Multiple Premium Hospitality Areas Sold Out for Upcoming Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500

With the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 just over two weeks away, four of Texas Motor Speedway’s premium hospitality destinations are sold out for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The three above premium options do have limited availability for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity Series Playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Victory Lane Club, located on suite level, provides the amenities of an indoor private suite in a club atmosphere. Each suite has its own cash bar, “Texas Style” cuisine, private restrooms and televisions.

The Busch Restart Bar, situated between Turn 4 and the start/finish line on grandstand level, is an exclusive indoor/outdoor race experience. Each seat in the private area includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, access to a private cash bar and ideal viewing of the on-track action and pit lane. Mike’s Hard Lemonade Turn 1 Terrace, located in front of the Speedway Club building, is another premium indoor/outdoor experience that also includes a reserved seat. The area features couches, charging stations, TVs, upscale cash bar and a nearby concession stand while the 200-mph action comes right below your feet in Turn 1.

For those still searching for an upscale experience for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Cup Series Playoff race, limited availability remains for the Acceleration Club and Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Suites .

The Acceleration Club is a luxury suite experience that is inclusive of the most upscale food menu items along with beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. It also has on-site bartenders, servers and a host along with private restrooms. The Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Suites are a new luxury suite option for 2022 that also includes perks such as track tours, VIP suite appearances and team gift bags while you cheer alongside your fellow SHR fans.

Grandstand tickets are available for both days, including those starting as low as $49 for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, as well as value-plus weekend packages.

The newly renovated Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway 1/5-mile dirt track will kick off the weekend of racing with the inaugural C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA. The four-day event (Sept. 21-24) features practice on Wednesday (Sept. 21), qualifying races Thursday and Friday (Sept. 22-23) and mains and finals Saturday (Sept. 24). Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions. NASCAR stars currently confirmed to participate include Christopher Bell, two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton Busch, Sheldon Creed, Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt, and John Hunter Nemechek.

TICKETS:

For ticket information for the September 24-25 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, including individual day tickets for C. Bell’s Micro Mania, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.