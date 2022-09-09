Grand Marshal and Honorary Starter Announced for Kansas Lottery 300

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Terry Bivins and U.S. Army veteran Lee Maier were named dignitaries for the upcoming Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. Bivins will serve as Grand Marshal with Maier holding the position of Honorary Starter.

Their collaboration ahead of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ race is the latest chapter in an inspiring story involving two Kansas racers.

The two formed a friendship after initially meeting in 2018, and when Bivins learned of the wounded warrior’s desire to race at Humboldt Speedway. Bivins helped Maier construct a B-modified race car at a shop in Lebo, Kan., and the two remain close friends on and off the track.

“Racing creates powerful bonds that bring people together,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Terry and Lee’s story is heartwarming and inspirational and reflects the best values of Kansas and our sport.”

Maier joined the Army National Guard in 2002. He completed two tours in Iraq, one in Afghanistan and another in Armenia as an instructor. Maier was injured in the line of duty, but he didn’t let that deter him from getting back in a racecar. He continues racing today, carrying on a racing lineage that includes his grandfather, father and uncle.

Bivins, from Lebo, Kan., also grew up racing at local short tracks like Lakeside and Riverside, and he won numerous championships at short tracks across the country. That led to an opportunity in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he raced from 1975-77. The Kansan earned eight top-10 finishes and was runner-up Rookie of the Year in 1976, which included an eighth-place finish in his first DAYTONA 500. Bivins recently retired from racing in 2021 at the age of 77.

On Saturday, Bivins will give the command to start engines and Maier will waive the green flag, signaling the start. From there, the drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series will go head-to-head in the Kansas Lottery 300. That race will be followed by the ARCA Menards Series Kansas Lottery 150.

Then, on Sunday, after a pre-race concert featuring country music star Craig Morgan and a special Lee Greenwood performance of “God Bless the USA,” the action of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continues with the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook.

For ticketing information and further details about the upcoming race weekend, please visit www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR