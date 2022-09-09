South Boston Speedway Donates Speedy Bears, Other Gifts for Pediatric Patients at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

To a child that is hospitalized and dealing with an injury, illness, or other trauma a soft, cuddly Teddy Bear can bring comfort, a smile and a ray of sunshine to the child’s outlook.



For National Teddy Bear Day, Friday, Sept. 9, South Boston Speedway Senior Director of Marketing and Administration Carly Brashears delivered Speedy Bears, bear houses, activity books, crayons, diecast race cars and stickers to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital officials as part of the Sixth Annual Speedy Bear Brigade powered by Kaulig Giving.



South Boston Speedway, in partnership with The NASCAR Foundation, raised funds to provide Speedy Bears and other items to pediatric patients at the hospital. Funds for this year’s project were raised in a 50/50 drawing held during the speedway’s June 25 SRX event at the speedway.



“Last year the Speedy Bears put smiles on several of our kids’ faces,” said DeShonta Roberts, BSN, RN, Clinical Manager, Medicine Unit 3 (East 5) at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital. “We appreciate the thoughtful donation of Speedy Bears and other goodies again this year. Thanks for providing our pediatric patients with a little buddy to hang on to for comfort during a time that can be very scary for them.”



The team at South Boston Speedway was very happy to be involved with the project that can help put a smile on the face of a child dealing with an illness or injury.



“It’s always a pleasure to partner with The NASCAR Foundation and find fun ways to brighten a child’s day when other moments in their world are feeling dark and scary,” Brashears said. “Hugging a teddy bear always makes me feel better, so I hope these Speedy Bears and other items bring smiles to many little faces! The team at South Boston Speedway is also very thankful Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital openly welcomed our outreach for this opportunity and volunteered to raise donations during the June 25 SRX event at the speedway.”



This year’s Speedy Bear Brigade powered by Kaulig Charitable Giving Programs are the biggest to date with nearly 70 hospitals participating in race markets across the United States and Mexico. The initiative culminates on National Teddy Bear Day on Friday, Sept. 9, with events in Akron, Ohio, home to Kaulig Giving headquarters and during NASCAR’s Kansas Speedway race weekend.



The Kaulig Foundation is a private family foundation of Northeast Ohio established in 2018 by Matt and Lisa Kaulig. Matt Kaulig is the owner of Kaulig Racing which fields entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Serries and NASCAR Cup Series. Halifax County, Virginia native Chris Rice, son of South Boston Speedway Consultant Cathy Rice, is the president of Kaulig Racing.



NASCAR fans are encouraged to join the Speedy Bear Brigade by making a $25 donation to The NASCAR Foundation to sponsor a Speedy Bear and send an inspirational message to a child in the hospital. As an additional incentive, Kaulig Giving has offered a $25,000 challenge grant.



Country Roads Truck Show Set Saturday, Sept. 17 At South Boston Speedway

The Country Roads Truck Show, featuring a wide variety of vehicles, will be held Saturday, September 17 from 12 noon until 5 p.m. in the infield area at South Boston Speedway.



This is the second year that the event hosted and promoted by Thorpe Money Ent., a North Carolina-based group that promotes numerous truck shows in the region, is being held at South Boston Speedway.



The Country Roads Truck Show is an event car and truck enthusiasts do not want to miss. Visitors to the show will also see classic and custom cars along with a wide variety of trucks, low riders, ATVs and much more.



04trac will be performing live during the show. Other artists will be announced later. The performances are sponsored by Kuntry Boys Tire & More.



Gates will open at 11 a.m. Tickets are priced at $20 each for spectators and $40 for showing and will be sold only at the gate on the day of the event. The only gate open for spectators and participants to enter the event is through the speedway’s pit gate located in turn two.

SBS PR