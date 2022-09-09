26th Oval Nationals Purse Information and Entry Blank Released

Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian has released the purse for the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch/Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th. The high-profile race will feature the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars. In addition to posting the purse, entry is now open for the race (link is posted below). Tickets for the annual event should be on sale late next week.

The November 3rd and 4th preliminary nights will pay $5,000.00 each to win and $500.00 to start. Saturday’s finale will reward the winner with a $20,000.00 payday. The runner-up will take home $10,000.00 and the third-place finisher will pocket $5,000.00. The race will pay $1,000.00 to start. The total purse for the three nights of racing is $118,270.00. The link for the purse is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/2022/22ovalpurse.pdf.

Entry for the premiere traditional sprint car race west of the Mississippi is open now. Pre-entry is $100.00 if paid for our postmarked by October 21st. Entries postmarked after that date or paid in person at the gate are $250.00. Entry forms can be downloaded and printed at the following link http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/2022/22ovalentry.pdf.

Advance tickets for the Oval Nationals should be for sale in 10 days and will be available online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849.

Kevin Thomas Jr. is the defending race champion and has won three of the last four Oval Nationals. Besides 2021, the Cullman, Alabama native’s other two victories came in 2018 and 2019. Thomas is one of four drivers who have won the Oval Nationals three times. The first to turn the hat trick was Campbell, California’s Bud Kaeding with triumphs in 2001, 2002, and 2007. The “People’s Champ,” Dave Darland of Lincoln, Indiana, notched three wins in the race in 2005, 2006, and 2013. Nine-time CRA champion Damion Gardner took home the race’s famous eagle trophy in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

PAS PR